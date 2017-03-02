The reality star just teased her latest booty-baring t-shirt on sale tomorrow at her Kylie Shop online

Kylie Jenner‘s latest Kylie Shop product drop is giving big sister Kim Kardashian West a run for her butt-baring money.

Today, the star teased the latest addition to a collection of t-shirts, sweatshirts and panties, and it’s her most revealing yet: a t-shirt featuring a photo of herself posing with her jeans dropped halfway down her backside, give a very racy rear view.

The star’s appropriately-named “Cheeks Tee” will be available for purchase on her Kylie Shop website starting tomorrow at 9 a.m. PST for all of her loyal fans dying to walk around with her derrière across their chests.

We can’t help but wonder if Kylie’s pose for this shot was inspired by Kim’s infamous Paper Magazine cover, where the reality star attempted to break the internet by dropping her dress and revealing her bootylicious behind.

But it’s not like this is the first time Kylie has released risqué clothing to the Kylie Shop — another t-shirt features the 19-year-old in only a black lacy bra with her cleavage on full display.

And if the star hasn’t made it clear enough already that she’s all about embracing her curvy assets, her latest launch proves it. Just last month, in honor of her N.Y.C. pop-up shop opening, Jenner started selling various articles of clothing that just read “THICK!,” including a marigold colored sweatsuit, which seems to be her own way of highlighting body positivity.

Even in the past on her app, Jenner said she learned to love embracing her curves. “You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.]. I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing like 136. But it’s alright, I like the chunkiness.”