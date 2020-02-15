Kylie Jenner Dons a Long Brunette Wig for Valentine's Day After Hair Stylist 'Cut Off All' Her Hair

Kylie Jenner has a new vibe!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, debuted yet another hairstyle on Valentine’s Day — hours after she revealed that her hairstylist cut off “all” her natural locks.

Kylie shared a selfie video on her Instagram Story on Friday from her Galentine’s Day painting lunch, showing off a long brunette wig with blonde highlights to accessorize her all-pink outfit.

Earlier in the day, the makeup mogul shared a black-and-white video of her newly-cut short hair, which is now a bob that ends above her shoulders.

Over the video, she wrote, ““@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” tagging Jesus Guerrero. The stylist shared Kylie’s story to his own Instagram, writing back, “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner kylie jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

After celebrating Galentine’s Day, Kylie shared more of her “new vibe” with an Instagram post in which she wears an all-black outfit, sharing more of her new look in her Stories.

The mother of one’s drastic hair change comes just a few months after she said that her hair was the longest it had been in years.

“Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15,” Kylie revealed on her Instagram Story in November, showing off her natural hair in a post-shower video. In that clip, her hair stopped around her shoulders.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The beauty entrepreneur is known to change up her hairstyle, and regularly shakes up her look with fun wigs of all different colors.

Just last month, Kylie debuted a fresh sunshine yellow color with a photo on Instagram, captioning the post, “Yummy 🍋💛💛.” Later, she showed off a bobbed version of the bright color, writing alongside another photo, “night out..💛”

But “yummy” yellow isn’t the only bright hue that Kylie had been known to rock — last year, she wore pink, blue, and purple hairstyles for various events, including the Met Gala.