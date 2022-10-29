Kylie Jenner doesn't play when it comes to Halloween.

The beauty mogul, 25, unveiled her latest seasonal costume on Instagram Friday — revealing that she went out as none other than the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name.

While she's previously gone out as Ariel from the Little Mermaid, a Power Ranger, a Playboy bunny, and Christina Aguilera, her latest costume is seeing quite a bit of attention for its custom Jean Paul Gaultier bandage gown.

The outfit is complete with the mummy-style dress and cloth wrapped around her body, an additional flowing white dress with opera gloves, a prop knife, black hair with a white streak, and a stitched scar to tie it all in. Jenner shared three posts of the costume and struck some fitting poses in each of them.

One pose saw Jenner screech with her hand by her mouth, another saw her bottomless with a knife in hand, and another featured Jenner strapped to a spooky examination table like the one featured in the classic Universal Frankenstein flicks.

The outfit, and Jenner's poses, offered a classic-yet-modern take on an iconic spooky character, and she got a handful of celebrity co-signs as a response. Khloè Kardashian, Rosalía, and Lauren Perez were just a few of the famous faces who were wooed by Jenner's look, with assistant Maguire Amundsen writing, "how can a character so scary be so hot."

On her Instagram Story, Jenner tagged the team behind the look, including hairstylist Tokyo Stylez and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and shared some additional behind-the-scenes shots of how it came together this year.

Jenner also uploaded side-by-sides of her look with images of actress Elsa Lanchester in the 1935 film — and it's pretty spot-on. The sequel to 1931's Frankenstein, which is sitting in the United States National Film Registry, holds the role that Lanchester is most known for to this day, and Jenner might've inspired some more people to give the iconic look a try.

For those who aren't up to speed on Jenner's most-notable Halloween looks over the years, she's been known to go above and beyond for a fashionable scare. Back in 2014, she went as another bride when she rocked a costume for the bride of Chucky, Tiffany Valentine, alongside then-boyfriend Tyga.

Other highlights have included her recreation of Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video outfit in 2016, her and her sister Kendall recreating a childhood costume set in 2020, and her going as a green-faced witch just last year. As she put it, she was in "mommy mode" for that year's festivities. Wearing a black jumpsuit, a leather trench coat, combat boots, black cat ears and cat makeup, she and boyfriend Travis Scott took daughter Stormi to a family outing.

It's a family thing, too. The Kardashians have plenty of iconic Halloween looks under their belts, including Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's stint as punk legends Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, Kim and bestie Jonathan Cheban going as Tiger King stars in 2020 (with her kids going as tigers), Kendall giving Pamela Anderson a go as her character in the film Barb Wire in 2020, and Kim's family going as the Flintstones in 2019 (with Kanye West apparently dressing up in an inflatable Dino costume). There's also that time Kourtney flew solo in 2019 in an Ariana Grande get-up when she pulled off a high pony and pink baby doll dress.