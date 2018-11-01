If Kylie Jenner‘s crystal-encrusted, plunging nude catsuit worn for her Victoria’s Secret Angel Halloween costume looked familiar, it’s because she borrowed it straight from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show archives.

Jenner’s form-fitting look was first worn by VS Angel Candice Swanepoel, who debuted the glittering lingerie body stocking on the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Before she headed out to model her look with her sisters for their group Halloween shoot, Jenner, 21, snapped a selfie and thanked Swanepoel, 30, for letting her steal her outfit for the night.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Getty

“thanks @victoriassecret for letting me borrow @angelcandices outfit for the night 👼🏼✨i felt like an angel,” Jenner captioned a photo of herself in the look on Instagram.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

And it looks like Jenner got the supermodel’s stamp of approval. On one of the reality star’s Instagram posts, Swanepoel commented with multiple star and heart emojis. In another, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote, “Yesssss mama,” to which Jenner replied with a heart emoji.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Dressed to Match Their Luxury Cars

The angel look Jenner wore this year was dramatically different than the one she wore last Halloween while pregnant with daughter Stormi. Jenner shared two full-body videos of her previously unseen angel costume with her baby belly popping out in a tight-fighting white mini-dress.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

She paired the dress with oversized wings, matching lace-up heels and a platinum wig pulled into a high ponytail to dress alongside BFF Jordyn Woods, who was a devil.

Jenner’s other 2018 Halloween looks drew attention to her hard-earned post-baby body. For one costume, she dressed up as a real-life Barbie doll wearing a one-shoulder pink Bryan Hearns bodysuit teamed with statement necklace, a big bouncy blond wig and shiny plastic-like skin.

She teamed up with a group of girlfriends (including her assistant Victoria Villarroel and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou) to throw on bright, skintight latex pieces for a group Fanta Girls costume.

Kylie also made sure to get in a few adorable matching mother-daughter Halloween costumes to celebrate eight-month-old daughter Stormi’s first Halloween. As a play on her daughter’s name, the star wore a cotton cloud-like dress with a large gold lightening bolt on the front as Stormi wore a coordinating metallic gold outfit for a costume she called, “Stormi Weather.”

A few days before Halloween, the pair twinned in pastel pink butterfly costumes complete with large wings.

Kylie captioned the adorable photo of her and Stormi, “my baby butterfly..”