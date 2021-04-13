Kylie Jenner Wore the Exceptionally Comfy Cooling Bralette That Even Bra Haters Love

There's no denying that many of our clothes and shoes probably got very little attention the past year. With people favoring comfort (looking at you, leggings and loungewear sets), tried-and-true staples like jeans, button-downs, and heels were put on the back burner. But if there's one item we'd have to crown the most neglected of 2020 — and arguably the beginning of 2021 — it would be a bra.