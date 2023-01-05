Kylie Jenner Brings Back Her Favorite Beauty Look for a Night Out: Bleached Brows

Kylie Jenner is kicking off the new year with an old fave.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off an edgy yet of-the-moment makeup look, which she modeled in the back of a car. The dark glam consisted of the oh-so-trendy bleached eyebrows that were exaggerated by a cat eye silhouette with pointy inner corners.

To complete her painted face, Jenner, 25, had on a pinkish nude lip color and loosely tied her hair in an updo with just one thick strand hanging down the side of her face.

The glam look was done by her friend and celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who commented, "We ate 🔥" on the star's post before posting a picture of Jenner to his own account with the caption, "Take me wherever you go! 😍"

In addition to the makeup, Jenner wore a black denim top, which was styled to look like a pair of jeans pulled up to her chest. The top had a distressed hem with belt loops and pockets despite definitely not being functional.

At Paris Fashion Week in October, Jenner stepped out in a number of daring looks — including bleached brows. While attending the Coperni Spring 2023 show, where she watched Bella Hadid model a dress made out-of-thin-air from the front row, Jenner debuted her taupe blonde eyebrows. She paired her new look with a vinyl mini dress printed with electric blue flowers.

Her latest foray into blonde brows comes after a series of winter looks that saw the Kylie Swim founder venture into new cold-weather aesthetics.

During a New Year's trip with friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou and sister Kendall Jenner, fans were treated to winter wardrobe inspo from the beauty pro.

Jenner wore a vintage Alaia shearling coat that has since gone viral and sent plenty of fans on a search to find their own. She paired it with the ultra-trendy furry bucket hat that stars like Megan Fox and Florence Pugh can't get enough of.

For New Year's Eve, Jenner slipped into a sheer black bodysuit and matching fur coat. She completed the look with diamond earrings, a bold red lip and black stiletto heels.

That same trip Jenner was also spotted in another trendy piece: the Loewe puffer bomber jacket. Stars like Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey have also been seen wearing this memorable coat. Jenner sported the jacket in the black colorway, as seems to be one of her go-to picks.