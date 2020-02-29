Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Enjoys Bahamas Getaway with Daughter Stormi and Friends

Kylie Jenner knows how to travel in style.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of photos and clips from her vacation to the Bahamas. Jenner, 22, rocked a black string bikini in the videos, as she partied with her friends — including BFF Stassie Karanikolaou — and posed for the camera.

In the Instagram Story clips, the group could be seen taking shots and snacking on fruit, mini pancakes and Frito chips. “Saturday’s are for the girls💛💛,” Jenner captioned three photos of herself and Karanikolaou laying by the pool.

Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 2, also came along on the beach getaway. On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a sweet photo of herself and her daughter walking on the sand, writing, “you and me..”

The mom of one also posted snapshots of her beach lodgings on Friday, sharing a photo of a large pool surrounded by palm trees.

The vacation comes as Jenner sparks speculation that she and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott may have rekindled their romance following their split in October. (The two share daughter Stormi.)

On Friday, the reality star shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories that showed her and Scott getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

“It’s a mood,” Jenner wrote over the three photos.

One day earlier, Jenner posted a photo posing in Scott’s yet-to-be-released Nike sneakers that he designed in collaboration with the sports brand.

In the photo, Jenner can be seen wearing the highly sought-after shoes, which are set to hit shelves on Feb. 28, as well as a black leather jacket and grey sweatpants. She accessorized the casual chic look with a pair of sunglasses and a purple Hermès Birkin handbag as she posed on a private jet, presumably on her way to the Bahamas.

PEOPLE reported in October that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Months after the split, the pair have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter. Most recently, they were spotted heading to an Oscars afterparty with Jenner’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. The two also celebrated Stormi’s birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

“They are very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”