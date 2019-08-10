Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 22nd birthday with a very special Kylie Cosmetics-inspired gift from boyfriend Travis Scott.

The rapper, 28, who kicked off Jenner’s birthday surprises earlier this week, gifted a silver diamond-encrusted chain necklace with the reality star’s signature lip-drip Kylie Cosmetics logo.

Jenner posted a video of the lavish gift on her Instagram story Saturday while the two are away vacationing in Italy.

“Omg,” she captioned her story, tagging Scott and adding shocked, heart-eyes and love emojis.

The makeup mogul later posted a series of photos to kick off her special day.

Dressed in a hot pink feathered mini dress and neon green sunglasses, Jenner can be seen posing by a large floral decoration that reads “22” with the blue waters of the European city as the backdrop.

In a second photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her gift from Scott in a bathroom mirror selfie. Her nails are manicured blue, and she is wearing additional bling to match the new necklace.

Jenner also captured a photo of her birthday breakfast which included multiple fresh fruit plates, coffee, a cheese platter and a double-decker assortment of pastries.

The star and the rapper touched down in the European country to begin Jenner’s birthday festivities on Tuesday.

For the occasion, Kylie chartered the mega yacht Tranquility on Thursday. According to TMZ, the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie are also on the trip, with Kourtney Kardashian expected to join with her and Disick’s three kids at some point. Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble was also photographed on the boat.

Jenner’s birthday celebrations began on Monday when she woke up to her house completely covered in red roses.

Kylie shared a video of the sweet gesture on Instagram, captioning it “My house is covered in ROSES! @TravisScott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️😭.”

The mother of one also showed off the card Scott gave her, which reads “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”