Kylie Jenner Continues Birthday Celebrations with Another Sexy Look — See Her Gold Mini Dress

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday all weekend long!

After the Kylie Cosmetics mogul celebrated her 21st birthday with a big — and very pink — bash attended by family and friends in Los Angeles, she stepped out on Saturday night for what appeared to be a more intimate gathering.

While Jenner previously opted for two pink-hued looks to mark the special occasion, this time around she went with a gold sequin mini dress.

Showing off her sophisticated side, the birthday girl accessorized her look with a pair of simple earrings, and also pulled her hair back into a sleek and simple updo. And for her makeup, she turned to her recently released birthday collection for some golden eyeshadow and a matching highlight.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Which Jenner Sister Had a More Expensive 21st Birthday Party Look?

Earlier in the evening, Jenner was wearing a more subdued look as she celebrated her milestone year with yet another cake. In a sweet tribute to the reality star’s 6-month daughter Stormi — whom Jenner recently called her “most special gift” — beside the cake’s singular candle was a recent photograph of the mother-daughter duo.

Before leaning in to blow out the candle, Jenner pulled up her chic tube topt, which had matching tiny cutouts on either side to show off her trim midsection.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is ‘Very Proud That She’s Only 21 and Accomplished so Much Already,’ Says Source

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source previously PEOPLE that the reality star had the best time celebrating her birthday this year.

“She gets a bit emotional thinking back about everything amazing that has happened this year,” the source explained adding that “after her big party” at Delilah, a restaurant-lounge in Los Angeles, “she had a smaller birthday celebration at home with Stormi.”

Kylie Jenner Splash News

“She just loves being her mom,” the source said, adding that while Jenner “is very proud that she is only 21 and has accomplished so much already,” motherhood is the experience she holds nearest to her heart.

“She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl,” the source told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: See Kylie Jenner’s 5-Tier Barbie Birthday Cake from Her Star-Studded Bash

Between her big nights out, Jenner spent some time at home with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter.

On Friday, Jenner shared a cute video that showed Stormi laughing and smiling in her father’s arms as they danced to music in front of her Calabasas house.

“Do you like the music, baby?” Jenner said to her smiling baby girl as the 26-year-old rapper planted sweet kisses on his child’s face.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of ‘Most Special Gift’ Stormi’s Face in Honor of 21st Birthday

And in addition to buying his girlfriend of over a year a vintage Rolls Royce for her birthday, Scott also shared a sweet Instagram shout-out to the star — and even called her his “wifey.”

“Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May God continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness,” he captioned a series of three photos, including an image of them at the Met Gala in May — when the mother of one made her red carpet return three months after welcoming Stormi.

“Baby!! I love you,” Jenner responded in the comments section along with a red heart emoji.