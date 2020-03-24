Kylie Jenner Posts Sexy Bikini Throwback as She Social Distances: 'Wishing This Was Me Right Now'

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Kylie Jenner‘s dreaming of going back in time to an island vacation while she’s social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After encouraging fans to follow the CDC’s guidelines and stay home as a way to help curb the spread of the virus, Jenner, 22, shared a series of sexy throwback bikini photos from a dreamy getaway.

“wishing this was me right now,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the two photos that captured her posing on a chair with her back facing the crystal-clear blue ocean while wearing a pink patterned string bikini.

The sultry photos got plenty of love from Jenner’s family, friends and fans in the comments. “Ummmm excuse me!! your chi chis look incredible,” the star’s older sister Khloé Kardashian, 35, jokingly wrote, to which Kylie replied, “oh my chi chis!!!!!”



Jenner’s friend and Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie simply wrote, “Same.”

Earlier this week, the star urged her 166 million Instagram followers to practice social distancing amid the outbreak, hours after U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on her to help teens and millennials to understand the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner said on her Instagram Stories. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing.”

Jenner stressed the importance of taking the situation seriously, saying “nobody’s immune” to the disease.

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” she said. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are now at least 43,499 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, as testing becomes more readily available, and 537 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness. Worldwide, there are now 392,780 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,159 deaths.

