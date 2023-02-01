Kylie Jenner Dons Tiny Black Bikini on Vacation After Splitting from Boyfriend Travis Scott

The makeup mogul is taking some time off from her busy schedule by relaxing beachside in the Caribbean

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 1, 2023 05:57 PM
Kylie Jenner stuns in a black bikini in Turks and Caicos
Photo: TheRealSPW/MEGA/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner is enjoying her alone time.

In the wake of reports that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul had broken up with rap superstar (and the father of her two children, Stormi and Aire) Travis Scott, the star was seen getting some quality R&R beachside in the Caribbean.

Jenner, fresh off the front row from numerous Paris Fashion Week shows, was spotted in Turks & Caicos taking a solo dip in a black spaghetti strap bralette bikini top, matching thong bikini bottoms, workwear-inspired sunnies and some a few delicate bangles.

Other pictures of the star oceanside showed her wearing a neon green sarong skirt, which when adjusted provided a look at a red ink tattoo on her backside of the word sanity spelled phonetically, ("'sa-nǝ-té") which she got in 2016.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> stuns in a black bikini in Turks and Caicos
TheRealSPW/MEGA/BACKGRID

Jenner also took time to celebrate her eldest child, Stormi, who turned 5 on Feb. 1. She posted a photo of a balloon-filled room, writing "let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin."

It's already been a busy 2023 of travel for Jenner: First, she celebrated the New Year in Aspen with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her besties, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.

While there, the star served major fashion moments, including a vintage Alaia shearling coat that went viral shortly after she wore it and sent plenty of fans on a search to find their own. She was also spotted in the viral Loewe puffer bomber jacket.

However, none of these looks compare to the controversy-causing lion's head Jenner rocked when she sat front row at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Among many bold looks she sported in Paris, the star wore a life-sized replica of a lion's head made out of foam, silk and paint that attached to the chest of her tight-fitting, strapless black velvet gown.

The head-turning look, which debuted on the catwalk after Jenner arrived in it, made waves on social media, with some claiming it glorified the use of animal skin and hides. However, PETA applauded the fashion house for its creativity and for taking significant steps toward reducing animal cruelty. However, urging them to abandon the use of fabrics like silk to truly become a vegan garment.

