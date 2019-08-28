If Kylie Jenner‘s super snatched ponytail looks familiar, it’s because she used Bella Hadid‘s MTV Video Music Awards hairstyle as her inspiration.

Just 24 hours after Hadid, 22, hit the VMAs red carpet with a super sleek, side parted high ponytail, Jenner, 22, revealed she loved the model’s look so much, she recreated it for the red carpet premiere of Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in Santa Monica, California.

Before debuting her look on the red carpet, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul snapped a mirror selfie at home to show off her slicked back ‘do. “@bellahadid with the hair inspo,” Jenner captioned it along with two heart emojis.

Rich Fury/Getty; y Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage

Hadid’s VMAs ponytail was created by hairstylist Danielle Priano, who called it “snatched and sleek” on Instagram. After pulling the hair up high and securing it with an elastic, Priano sprayed it with Biolage Complete Control Fast Drying Hairspray to hold everything in place.

To give the look a ’90s feel, she used a two-inch iron to bend the ponytail inward, which Jenner’s hairstylist did for her ponytail too.



Jenner’s pulled back hairstyle drew attention to her curve-hugging strapless white ankle-length dress, which featured a piece of ribbon fabric wrapped around her neck as a bow tie choker.

She styled the ensemble with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps, Harry Kotlar diamond stud earrings, a Yvan Tufenkjian diamond wrap bracelet, a Le Vian ring and one anklet around each of her ankles.

David Livingston/WireImage

The event was an extra-special occasion for Scott, 28, and Jenner, who brought their 18-month-old daughter Stormi Webster out with them for her adorable red carpet debut.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

As Jenner held Stormi on her hip and smiled wide, the rapper could be seen giving his daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek. Stormi looked red carpet ready in a green and brown camo print two-piece and sporty white sneakers.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, who have been together since meeting at Coachella in April 2017, are definitely thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” the source said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source added. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”