Kylie Jenner Carries Bedazzled Lipstick-Shaped Clutch as She Steps Out in Tight Mini Dress

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner gave her support to another makeup brand on Thursday night, attending an event in celebration of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The beauty mogul was snapped by photographers heading into West Hollywood nightclub Delilah. The spot is one of Jenner’s favorites, with the star even celebrating her 21st birthday with a lavish pink party there back in August.

For Thursday’s bash, the only thing rosy on Jenner was her “frosted pink” hair, which was pulled back into a tight bun.

She wore a simple little black mini dress, with spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline. Jenner accessorized the ensemble with a pair of black heels, with wrap details around her ankle, and dangling black earrings. She carried her cell phone and a bedazzled purse that was – fittingly for the Lip Kit mogul – shaped like a red lipstick. The clutch, a Judith Leiber design that retails for $5,495, was a gift from her big sister Kim, she said in a tour of her (insane) handbag collection in August. At the time, she promised to wear it soon, and last night appeared like the perfect occasion.

Jenner’s big night out comes as news broke that she sold one of her Hidden Hills homes in an off-market deal for $6.7 million. She had purchased the home for just over $6 million in May 2016, Variety reported.

According to the listing from when Jenner bought the house, it is about 7,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and seven baths. Outside, there’s a fully outfitted entertaining area and kitchen, as well as a pool.

The house sits on 4.5 acres in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, where several other members of Jenner’s family have homes — including her sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s $60 million mansion, which West shared photos of on Twitter, and her mom Kris Jenner’s second home that she purchased for $10 million in 2017.

Jenner’s primary residence these days is the $12 million house in Hidden Hills she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott and baby Stormi, 7 months.

Speaking of Stormi, the infant is getting ready to take her first few steps.

“We about to be walking soon,” Scott, 26, wrote across the photo of he and Stormi posted on his Instagram story on Sept. 20.

Kris Jenner previously gushed about Kylie’s parenting to PEOPLE, saying, “That child never stops.”

“She got right back in the saddle. And I love that about her. She’s really so impressive. And she’s such a good mom. She’s so dedicated to her baby,” Kris, 62, said.