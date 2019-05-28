Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Coolest Hoops — and They’re Only $38

Her skincare line might be sold out, but her adorable earrings are still available to shop
In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner recently entered the skincare business! Her new brand, Kylie Skin, was such a hit that it sold out almost instantly. If you weren’t able to get your hands of any of her six skincare products, good news — there’s one thing from her campaign you can still shop: her super-cool, totally affordable hoop earrings.
We just about fell over when we discovered that the reality star (who, mind you, has quite possibly every designer at her disposal) wore a pair of BaubleBar earrings in a photo for her skincare campaign. The glossy, pink stunners have aptly been named the Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings — and they only cost $38. No, we’re not joking!
With summer on the horizon, you’ll definitely want to add a dose of modern flair to your jewelry rotation — and these lucite hoop earrings are the perfect way to do it. Not only are they totally on-trend with the PVC accessories craze, but their dramatic hoop silhouette makes everyday accessorizing a breeze. Add them to your beach-day look for a little extra flair, or pair them with your favorite summer sundress and wedges for dinner with the gals — the possibilities are endless!
Kylie’s BaubleBar earrings are currently available for pre-order (and somehow not sold out yet), though we have a feeling they won’t be around much longer. So, you’d better hurry and get yourself a pair of Kylie’s perfect summer hoops before they’re gone.
Buy It! Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings, $38 available for pre-order; baublebar.com