Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Coolest Hoops — and They’re Only $38

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner recently entered the skincare business! Her new brand, Kylie Skin, was such a hit that it sold out almost instantly. If you weren’t able to get your hands of any of her six skincare products, good news — there’s one thing from her campaign you can still shop: her super-cool, totally affordable hoop earrings.

We just about fell over when we discovered that the reality star (who, mind you, has quite possibly every designer at her disposal) wore a pair of BaubleBar earrings in a photo for her skincare campaign. The glossy, pink stunners have aptly been named the Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings — and they only cost $38. No, we’re not joking!

With summer on the horizon, you’ll definitely want to add a dose of modern flair to your jewelry rotation — and these lucite hoop earrings are the perfect way to do it. Not only are they totally on-trend with the PVC accessories craze, but their dramatic hoop silhouette makes everyday accessorizing a breeze. Add them to your beach-day look for a little extra flair, or pair them with your favorite summer sundress and wedges for dinner with the gals — the possibilities are endless!

Kylie’s BaubleBar earrings are currently available for pre-order (and somehow not sold out yet), though we have a feeling they won’t be around much longer. So, you’d better hurry and get yourself a pair of Kylie’s perfect summer hoops before they’re gone.

BaubleBar

Buy It! Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings, $38 available for pre-order; baublebar.com