She’s a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world!

Kylie Jenner just shared a photo of her Halloween costume — and she completely transformed into a real-life Barbie doll. In a new Instagram post, Kylie is packaged and secured with plastic wiring into a Barbie doll box, wearing a one-shoulder pink bodysuit teamed with statement necklace, a big bouncy blond wig and shiny plastic-like skin. The whole look is a total recreation of a real Mattel Barbie doll (see her Instagram story pic, below, for proof).

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She captioned the photo, “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic.. 💕,” quoting a lyric from the 1997 Aqua hit, “Barbie Girl” song.

Designer Bryan Hearns custom made the one-shoulder bodysuit for Jenner and worked closely with her stylist Jill Jacobs. Hearns is also the fashion force behind Kylie’s 2016 Christina Aguilera “Dirrty” costume.

In a good catch by the Instagram account, Comments by Celebs, one user commented on Kylie’s post writing, “Well it ain’t lying,” to which Kylie responded with the word: “duh,” likely poking fun that she is criticized for being “plastic” or “fake” all the time on social media.

And this isn’t Kylie’s first costume of the season.

On Wednesday, Kylie shared photos of her and daughter Stormi wearing matching butterfly costumes. Kylie wore a light pink bodysuit with lace-up sandals and oversize wings, while Stormi matched in a pink onesie, sweatshirt and her own set of mini wings and wore a coordinating butterfly clip in her hair.

Seeing that Kylie had a second costume change, we’re keeping an eye out in case Stormi may be dressing up again today too.