Kylie Jenner‘s back to black!

After five months of rocking platinum blonde hair and brief stints with an icy blue and baby pink hue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went back to her natural, dark roots.

Jenner revealed her switch-up by snapping a sultry selfie and sharing it on her Instagram, simply captioning it with two emojis: “👩🏻🖤.”

Since kicking off the new year, Jenner’s been rocking an icy blue hair color before deciding it was about time she dyed it black again.

The hair color chameleon first started her transformation back in August when she celebrated her 21st birthday and debuted a golden Barbie-inspired blonde color — that took a full two days for hairstylist Chris Appleton to do!

“It’s beautiful golden fun,” Appleton said of the hue. “So many people stay away from gold. As a stylist, you’re taught that gold is hit and miss, but it’s really beautiful. It’s any girl’s dream,” he said.

Then a month later, Jenner shocked us again by ditching her light locks and showing off a freshly dyed frosted pink color Appleton created using a cocktail of two semi-permanent hair dyes from Lime Crime.

But that color didn’t last for long. About a week later, Jenner dyed her ends blonde yet again and then by mid-December, she bleached it even more to go completely platinum.

“no days off ♥️,” she simply captioned the photo.

Considering Jenner’s experimented with a total of five different hair colors (wigs not included!) within the span of five months, there’s no knowing what shade the Kylie Cosmetics mogul will go for next.

Only time will tell.