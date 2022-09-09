Kylie Jenner Attends 'Late Late Show' in Red Mini and Platform Heels After Spraining Knee

After her mom called her out for canceling on too many family gatherings, Kylie Jenner defended herself by pointing out her injury

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 9, 2022 02:51 PM
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Scheen
James Corden, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

Kylie Jenner isn't going to let a knee sprain affect her style.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator made an appearance on Thursday's Late Late Show with James Corden alongside her mom, Kris Jenner. What started as an innocent visit to the show turned into a lie detector test for Kris and Kylie pointing out a knee injury that no one would have noticed otherwise.

Host James Corden hooked Kris up to the lie detector machine — after reminding her that she okayed this idea — and he and Kylie, 25, started lobbing softball questions at her. They asked her her name and the day of the week to get her warmed up before they really got into the nitty gritty of it.

After Kris, 66, admitted that her youngest daughter is her favorite, to which Kylie replied that she already knew that, she then admitted that she thinks Kylie cancels on family gatherings too often. To defend herself, Kylie told Corden that she puts "herself first," which sometimes means staying home.

She went on to say, however, that she had sprained her knee the night before and yet she still came on the show with her mom as promised. And not only did she show up, but she showed up in a vibrant red minidress from Versace's FW22 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the long-sleeved dress with red platform heels and pearl earrings.

Had Kylie not pointed out her knee sprain, it would have been hard to spot, considering the makeup mogul looked as put-together as ever.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, and Jeff Scheen
Terence Patrick/CBS

Corden also put Kris on the spot when he asked whether or not Kim Kardashian ripped the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala this spring. After wearing the iconic dress for just a few minutes of photos at fashion's biggest night, Kardashian was accused of causing damage to the piece that was loaned to her by Ripley's! Believe It or Not.

Ripley's denied that Kardashian left any lasting damage on the dress, but the SKIMS creator still garnered backlash for wearing the dress at all. When put on the spot on The Late Late Show, though, Kris was quick to defend her daughter, telling the audience that Kim did not, in fact, damage the dress. The machine showed that she was telling the truth.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian.

Elsewhere in the lie detector test, Kris was asked if she truly liked Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress for her ceremony with Travis Barker. While it wasn't specified if the question was about the couple's Santa Barbara, California, wedding or their Italian ceremony, Kris emphatically answered in the affirmative. The lie detector machine revealed that she was, in fact, telling the truth.

Kourtney wore a white Dolce & Gabbana minidress from the archives for her California ceremony in mid-May (following the Las Vegas ceremony a few weeks prior). The look included a simple veil. For her Italian ceremony right after, she again pulled from the Dolce & Gabbana archives for her white minidress, but she paired it with a dramatic veil that was the star of the show.

