Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Does Her Makeup For Travis Scott's Astroworld Tour

Kylie Jenner‘s showing us how she gets ready — and it takes her less than 10 minutes!

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been busy touring the country with boyfriend Travis Scott and 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster on the rapper’s Astroworld Tour, and is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she does her makeup on the road.

With Scott’s hit single “Astroworld” playing in the background, Jenner walks fans through her makeup regiment which (surprise!) features tons of Kylie Cosmetics products and a quick Stormi cameo.

After applying her foundation, concealer and powder off-camera, the reality star began her eye shadow by applying two neutral matte shades from the Kylie Cosmetics Bronze Palette in her crease. “It’s super easy to always bring this on tour because it just gives me the easy, fast looks because we’re just always on-the-go,” she explained.

Then, since Jenner wanted to create a subtle cat eye, but forgot to bring gel liner with her on tour, she improvised. “So, the only thing I brought on tour is this brown [eyebrow] pomade from Anastasia Beverly Hills. But I’m going to use it as my liner today because I want something a little softer and I don’t really want to use black,” she said.

To add a fun pop of color to the look, Jenner applied the two hot pink shades from the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday 2018 Palette in the inner corner of her eyes with a precise shadow brush.

Once she finished her eyes, the star moved on to blush and highlighter. “I am going to use [Kylie Cosmetics] Winter Kissed Blush which is out of stock, but I will let you know when this is coming back. And then I am using [Kylie Cosmetics] Fiji Ultra Glow. They’re really intense so I’m just going to use a little bit,” Jenner said.

Last but not least, Jenner accentuated her most famous feature: her lips!

“To finish off this look, I’m going to do [Kylie Cosmetics] Iced Latte Lip Liner — with my eyes closed, of course!” she said.

After showing off her masterful lip liner application skills, she topped off the nude liner with the Kylie Cosmetics Savage Velvet Liquid Lipstick from the Kylie Cosmetics I Went to Astroworld and All I Got Was This F**kin Lip Kit set (sold exclusively at all the venues on Scott’s tour.

“I feel like my look already has a lot of color,” Jenner said. “I love this nude-y pink.”

At the end of the tutorial, Jenner also showed fans how she likes to pack and store her outfits while on tour, and revealed she actually gets an entirely separate hotel room at each stop just for her clothes and makeup.

“So me and Travis have our own room and then I always get a separate room for my wardrobe, makeup and also Stormi, so she could play around and have more space when we’re in hotel rooms,” Jenner said as her daughter adorably squealed in the background.

She continued, “I pack my outfits before I leave on all my trips. I will just hang them up so it’s super easy and I don’t really have to think about it.”