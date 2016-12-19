Kylie Jenner's Assistant Flaunts Her Massive Engagement Ring, Reveals What It's Like to Work for the Star

Kylie Jenner‘s relationship with her personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel, is anything but ordinary. Just look at what the 19-year-old star did for her PA this weekend.

Jenner helped plan Villarroel’s sunset proposal, tricking her into thinking they were going on a road trip, and captured every moment on Snapchat. The beauty mogul shared her congratulations and love to her BFF assistant on social media, while Villarroel showed off her new (huge!) cushion-cut diamond ring on Instagram.

Plus, today on Kylie’s app, the star introduced us to her newly engaged assistant, and Villarroel explains how the two became so close in such a short amount of time (they’ve worked together for just about a year). “Victoria is more than my assistant … we’ve really grown so close and I consider her one of my best friends. She’s so cute!” Kylie shared on her app.

So how does one actually land a job as Kylie Jenner’s assistant? “Five years ago, I started working at her mom’s company, Jenner Communications, and I would see Kylie there all the time ’cause it was her mom’s company,” Villarroel said. Then fast forward to one year ago. Villarroel needed a job, Kylie needed an assistant and it all fell into place. “They just took me,” she said. “It’s work but it’s fun.”

By being her assistant, Villarroel probably knows all of the Kylie Jenner secrets the rest of us would love to learn. The personal assistant says the first time she started to feel more like a friend than just Kylie’s assistant, the two just started having some uncensored, unfiltered girl talk.

“We were talking, and I remember word for word. She said, ‘Close the door. I want to tell you my deepest secrets,'” she said. “We just talked forever. I think that’s when we bonded.”

But to work (and be friends) with such a high-profile celebrity, a high level of trust is required between the girls. “I can trust her. She trusts me,” Villarroel said.

On a day-to-day basis, Kylie’s assistant does everything and anything the star needs “for [her] everyday life to be smooth.” “When I first started, I was more like house manager, I helped the house run. Like groceries, cars, everything just had to be perfect,” she added.

One thing’s certain, when it comes to being a KarJenner assistant: It’s a 24/7 job, so staying on your toes is key. “She’ll call me 2 a.m. I will answer,” Villarroel says. “I don’t really have set hours. It’s pretty much whenever duty calls!”

What do you think of Victoria's engagement ring? Would you ever want to be Kylie's assistant? Tell us below.