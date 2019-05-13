Kylie Jenner Announces New Beauty Brand, Kylie Skin: All the Details on Her 6 Launch Products

After growing Kylie Cosmetics into a near-billion dollar business since its launch over three years ago, Kylie Jenner is ready to jump into skincare.

The businesswoman and reality star, 21, announced her newest business venture, Kylie Skin, which officially launches on May 22 with six core products suitable for every skin type. “Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” Jenner said on Instagram.

She continued: “Building my makeup line from the ground-up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!”

Soon after announcing her new project, Jenner revealed the six products (all under $30!) coming in Kylie Skin’s initial launch: Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream.

The star showed fans each product and talked through the formulation and specific skin benefits on her Instagram Story. “The Foaming Face Wash was actually the first product that I created in the line because I knew exactly what I wanted,” Jenner said. “This formula is so luxurious. It smells amazing. The toner and the face wash have a very, very light fragrance ’cause I know a lot of you are sensitive.”

Next, she moved on to the Vanilla Milk Toner, which she said “takes off the residue of my makeup.” Jenner noted that she made sure the toner was alcohol-free so it doesn’t strip your face or make it overly dry.

Once she’s done talking about the toner, Jenner moves on to the Walnut Face Scrub. “It is very gentle yet very effective,” she explained. “It has cocktail of a lot of anti-inflammatory ingredients. It buffs away your dead skin cells. ” Jenner recommends using it about three times a week, just like she does.

Jenner said she’s working on many different types of serums, but for her first drop, she wanted a Vitamin C formula. “This one has very, very powerful ingredients. It actually stimulates collagen. It reduces redness. It promotes overall skin health,” she said.

For her Eye Cream, Jenner designed the packaging with a self-applicator, so you can simply squeeze out the product and dab it directly under your eyes straight from the tube.

“Sometimes I feel like putting on eye cream is just another step and it’s inconvenient so this makes it super easy. It is the ultimate recipe for your eyes. It has green tea, pomegranate extract, caffeine, Vitamin E, so it’s moisturizing, brightening, reduces puffiness. It’s pretty much my secret for a night out,” the star said.

Finally, Jenner saved her “favorite” product for last: the Face Moisturizer. It took several different formulations before the star settled on the best formula, which strikes the perfect balance between hydrating and lightweight.

“I want it to be kind of thick and feel like it’s doing something. I don’t like when a face moisturizer is too thin. It’s not too thick. It’s the perfect amount of thickness and it makes your skin feel soft to the touch,” she said. “It’s the perfect base for my makeup. It has Shea butter in it, orange peel extract. Also, the best part about it, it has blue light protection. You know looking at your phone all day, that really is damaging for your skin.”

Although Jenner is gearing up for the launch of these six products, she told fans she’s in the process of developing even more too.

“My first drop I did suitable for all skin types so everyone can be included. Right now I am actually working on personalized skincare so you know acne prone skin, dry skin, congested skin, oily skin so stay tuned for that,” she said. “That may take a little time but I am working on that!”