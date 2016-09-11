Kendall walked the runway and Nicki Minaj joined the long list of celebs in attendance

Image zoom Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kylie and Tyga made the front row their runway on Saturday night.

Kylie Jenner, 19, and her boyfriend Tyga, 26, were at the Alexander Wang show supporting Jenner’s older sister Kendall Jenner, who walked the runway. And while Tyga sported a “Secret Location” Alexander Wang sweatshirt, there was nothing secret about their upcoming participation in Wang’s fall campaign. The couple will join the likes of Skrillex and Calvin Harris’s once-rumored girlfriend Tinashe as part of the Wang Squad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before the show, Kylie posted an Instagram of the designer putting some finishing touches on her plunging, pleated silver mini dress. And with all the intricate cut-outs and silver and black detailing, the reality star needed two people to finalize her look. “Pre-Show fittings with Alex,” she wrote.

Tyga matched the silver and black theme but kept his look athleisure-inspired with a backwards baseball cap, silver jewelry and black sweatpants.

Image zoom Credit: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Kendall looked like she was ready for a day at the beach in a black bikini top, mermaid-like wrap skirt and flip flops. Her hair was styled with beachy waves and she had barely-there makeup on. The look was tied together with a black leather and jewel-encrusted bag that was chained to her wrist.

Image zoom

Image zoom Credit: Splash News Online

Splash News Online

And seated just next to Tyga (and a few away from Madonna!), Nicki Minaj flaunted her figure in an ankle-length black bodycon dress. The rapper, 33, kept it simple with sleek straightened hair and nude pumps.

Kylie and Tyga have become fixtures during New York Fashion Week, first getting things started at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 show last week.

On Friday night, Harper’s BAZAAR‘s celebration of the third ICONS portfolio by Carine Roitfeld, Kylie told PEOPLE she was “so proud” of Tyga after West revealed that he had signed the rapper to his G.O.O.D. Label.

What do you think of these Alexander Wang looks? Let us know below!