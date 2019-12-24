Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Wear Santa Onesie Pajamas for Girls' Night In

Last night was a girls’ night in for Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared a festive snap on Instagram with close friends Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer, her assistant, Victoria Villarroel and Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“Santa’s Babies 🎅🏼♥️” the makeup mogul captioned the photo, in which the glam girl group are wearing matching red onesie pajamas and fuzzy Christmas socks while a few enjoy a glass of wine.

Karanikolaou wrote, “my whole heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️” in the comment section. While Villarroel simply said, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Absent from the Christmas-themed girl’s night is Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, who fell out with the Kardashian-Jenner family after hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s child.

The two used to be inseparable, and Woods often accompanied Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and Stormi on vacations. But a source tells PEOPLE that losing her best friend prompted Jenner to focus on other friendships.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner ‘Really Wants Her Friends Around’ After Splitting from Travis Scott, Source Says

“As sad as the Jordyn situation has been for Kylie, she has also been forced to make new friendships,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Some of the girls on her trip, used to be more like acquaintances, but they are now great friends.”

That confirmed what PEOPLE learned when the cheating scandal broke. “She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” an insider said in March. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Instagram

Earlier this year, Jenner and her closest pals enjoyed a beach getaway in Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of the Kylie Skin summer body care products. Unsurprisingly, Woods did not attend.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Defends BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s Bikini Photo After Body Shamer’s Nasty Comment

But the proud mom did bring along one very important guest: her daughter Stormi.

She shared multiple photos from the start of the Turks and Caicos trip, as she and her friends stood in front of a pink-and-white colored Kylie Skin plane wearing matching sweatsuits.

In one group photo, Jenner can be seen cradling her 17-month-old baby girl in her arms while sharing a smile with Karanikolaou as the rest of her friends — including Richie, Villarroel and makeup artist Ariel Tejada — grin for the camera.