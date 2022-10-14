Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are getting into the Halloween spirit!

The longtime friends, both 25, stepped out for pizza Thursday night, wearing black witches' costumes and green faces — and wondered why they were drawing attention.

"Why is everybody staring at us?" Kylie says in a video posted to TikTok, while Hailey can be heard agreeing: "I know!"

"I feel like we're dressed so normal, so it makes no sense," Hailey returns.

The duo then enters a pizza joint and order up slices of Detroit-style pepperoni pizza, which Kylie happily takes a bite of once they're back in their car.

Earlier, the skincare moguls shared images of their outing preparations on Instagram, with Hailey captioning a shot "Spooky season commence," while posing for the camera in a witches hat. Meanwhile, in another post, Kylie wears her full costume and embraces a skeleton — in the bathtub!

The latter photo prompted curious questions from celebrity commenters.

"Did you lose the game?" model Ashley Graham asked.

And Kylie's mom and sister were just confused.

"OMG what's happening over there???? 🦇" Kris Jenner commented, while Khloé Kardashian mused, "Wtf is happening."

The entrepreneur and mom of two is enjoying the Halloween season.

Earlier this week, she shared a carousel of photos while promoting the upcoming launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics launch, batman x kylie, on Oct. 19.

In a series of pics, Kylie wears a plunging all-black ensemble, fake Batman abs and a colorful winged eyeshadow look, while standing in front of the Gotham City skyline.

"batman x kylie coming 10.19 🦇 @kyliecosmetics" she captioned the shots.