Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kylie Jenner’s Comfy Alo Yoga Workout Set Is Selling Out — but You Can Still Buy It in These Colors

At this point, you’ve probably seen one of your favorite celebrities donning activewear from Alo Yoga. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Julianne Hough have all worn styles by the brand on multiple occasions. And now, you can add Kylie Jenner to that list. In an Instagram story posted on May 20, Jenner showed off her workout set from Alo Yoga — and if you want to emulate her style, the items she’s seen wearing are selling out quickly.

In the video, Jenner is seen wearing the Wild Thing Bra and the 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging, both in the off-white color “bone.” She’s also wearing the very cropped LA Amp It Up Crop Tee in the color “blue haze” on top of her sports bra.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The entire outfit is perfect for either working out or simply lounging. The Wild Thing Bra and the 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging are both made with Alo’s “signature airbrush fabric,” which is meant to lay smoothly on your body, support you where you need it, and still remain as comfortable and stretchy as possible. The leggings are also moisture-wicking, which is ideal for intense exercise — you don’t have to worry about sweating too much and then dealing with your clothes remaining damp for the remainder of your workout. And the crop top is made from a super soft jersey material, and reads “Los Angeles” (Jenner’s hometown) over the front.

Unfortunately, the exact colors of the sports bra and leggings Jenner is wearing are almost sold out on Alo Yoga’s website — however, both items are available in other colors like olive, black, and purple, so you can get Jenner’s style yourself.

Shop Jenner’s look below.

Image zoom alo yoga

Buy It! Wild Thing Bra, $62; aloyoga.com

Image zoom alo yoga

Buy It! 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging, $78; aloyoga.com

Image zoom alo yoga

Buy It! LA Amp It Up Crop Tee, $44; aloyoga.com