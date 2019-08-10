22 (Relatively) Affordable Things Kylie Jenner Has Worn in the Past Year, in Honor of Her 22nd Birthday
At just 22 years old, Kylie Jenner needs no introduction. The youngest of the KarJenner bunch has a cosmetics empire, 143 million Instagram followers, and a billion-dollar net worth to her name, but she may be best known for her style. In honor of her birthday, we rounded up 22 of the cutest (and most affordable) things Jenner has worn in the past year, from a $25 t-shirt to a $10 pair of barrettes.
1. White Eyelet Dress
Jenner was seen wearing this dress in a sultry black and white photo she tweeted in April. It’s still available, and now over $30 off!
Buy It! Kendall + Kylie Bronderie Anglaise Eyelet Dress, $53.40 (orig. $89); shopbop.com
2. Slinky Ruched Dress
This dress may be a different color than the gray-brown number Jenner wore in March, but it’s the same gorgeous, figure-hugging style.
Buy It! Norma Kamali Slinky Dress, $250; net-a-porter.com
3. Orange adidas Tee
Jenner has never been one to adhere to fashion’s conventions, and her recent all-orange look featuring this boxy tee makes that clear.
Buy It! adidas Men’s Essential Tee, $25; adidas.com
4. '80s Crop Top
The birthday girl looked like she came straight out of the world’s chicest Jazzercise class when she sported this crop top with a coordinating pastel pink wig.
Buy It! adidas Originals by AW 80s Top, $100; adidas.com
5. Sheer Top
Never afraid to flaunt her curves, Jenner left little to the imagination when she posed wearing only this see-through top and a pair of black boots.
Buy It! Styland Turtleneck Sheer Top, $95; farfetch.com
6. Retro-Inspired Pants
The youngest KarJenner sister is a known fan of this Australian label. Back in October 2018, she paired these pants with a white crop top and a low bun.
Buy It! I.Am.Gia Slater Pant in Black, $110; revolve.com
7. Black Leather Pants
To no one’s surprise, another pair of high-waisted black pants made its way on this list. Jenner has been spotted in these pants on multiple occasions, first in August 2018 and most recently this May.
Buy It! Danielle Guizio Belted Leather Pants, $188; revolve.com
8. Simple Black Leggings
Even Kylie Jenner makes comfort a priority from time to time, like when she wore these Athleta leggings on a day out with former BFF Jordyn Woods last August.
Buy It! Athleta Salutation Tight, $79; athleta.gap.com
9. Animal Print Skirt
This skirt comes with a high price point, but given Jenner’s billion-dollar net worth, we can’t imagine the cost was on her mind when she wore it in a mini photoshoot alongside sister Kim K.
Buy It! House of Holland Zebra Print Mini Skirt, $295; net-a-porter.com
10. Heather Gray Joggers
Of all her super-famous sisters, Jenner might have the most open affinity for sweatpants. She styled these ones to perfection with an icy blue bob in a December 2018 Instagram photo.
Buy It! Danielle Guizio Fleece Sweatpants, $158; revolve.com
11. Black Bike Shorts
Jenner showed love to sister Khloe when she wore these shorts from her clothing brand, Good American, to a baseball game last August.
Buy It! Good American Icon Bike Short $65; goodamerican.com
12. White adidas Sneakers
As an adidas ambassador, it’s no surprise Jenner is so often seen in a pair of dad sneakers from the brand, like this classic white pair she wore in June.
Buy It! adidas Originals Continental 80 Sneakers, $80; net-a-porter.com
13. Gold Drop Earrings
Jenner wore these statement earrings with a super-cute bandana-inspired bikini. She showed off the full look in a mirror pic on Instagram posted in April.
Buy It! 8 Other Reasons Jay Earrings, $25 (orig. $41); revolve.com
14. Sparkly Phone Case
Every great mirror pic requires a fun phone case — this is the exact one seen on Jenner’s phone in the aforementioned Instagram post.
Buy It! LuMee iPhone XR Duo Glitter Case in Rose Glitter, $69.95; target.com
15. Designer Sunglasses
Fully embracing the Matrix vibes of these sunnies, Jenner paired them with a sleek all-black look (plus pink pumps!) in July.
Buy It! Balenciaga Eyewear Pink Oval Sunglasses, $225 (orig. $265); farfetch.com
16. Bejeweled Barrettes
Kylie Jenner was not about to miss out on the jeweled hair accessory trend. She donned these sparkly clips in a photo posted to Instagram earlier this week.
Buy It! Kitsch x Justine Marjan Rhinestone Snap Clips, $10; amazon.com
17. Neon Fanny Pack
Jenner had this bag slung across her chest in an Instagram Story posted on March 16, and lucky for us, it’s since been marked down a whole 50 percent.
Buy It! Karl Lagerfeld K/Neon Belt Bag, $88 (orig. $175); farfetch.com
18. Little Black Purse
OK, we’ll be the first to admit that this purse is a splurge, but it seriously couldn’t be cuter. The micro-bag made a cameo on Jenner’s shoulder in November 2018.
Buy It! By Far Rachel Small Patent Shoulder Bag, $365; bergdorfgoodman.com
19. Tie Dye Bikini Top
Designed by fellow Gen Z influencer Sofia Richie, Jenner posted a full-body photo featuring this on-trend top to her Instagram Stories in July.
Buy It! Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie Tasha Top in Blue Tie Dye, $85; revolve.com
20. Gingham Bikini Top
In yet another IG Story tease from July, Jenner flexed a “KYLIESKIN” nameplate necklace along with this dainty bikini top.
Buy It! Solid and Striped The Charlotte Gingham Bikini Top, $84; saksfifthavenue.com
21. Cow Print One Piece
With stock lowering by the day, you don’t have much time to get your hands on this swimsuit, which Jenner donned in January.
Buy It! Onia x WeWoreWhat Danielle One Piece in Cowhide, $185; revolve.com
22. Luxe Pajamas
Last but most certainly not least come the most luxurious PJs you’ll ever own. Jenner was seen cuddled up in her set in a June Instagram Story.
Buy It! Eberjey The Giving Palm PJ Set, $139; bloomingdales.com