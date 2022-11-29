Kylie Jenner Addresses Criticism for Sharing New Photos of Son During Balenciaga Controversy

"This is why i don’t do this. always something to say," Kylie Jenner commented under an influencer's TikTok video

Published on November 29, 2022 11:56 PM
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner is speaking out on claims that she shared a photo of her son to distract fans from the Balenciaga scandal.

The makeup mogul, 25, posted a new image of her 9-month-old son — whom she shares with Travis Scott — on Monday. The photo came as Balenciaga received backlash for its "Gift Collection" campaign, which was released earlier this month and featured photos of children holding handbags that looked like teddy bears wearing leather harnesses and spiked collars with wine glasses near in some of the shots.

Now, Kylie has addressed speculation that her son's latest social media appearance was due to the Balenciaga fallout.

A TikTok user alleged in a video that Kris Jenner, 67, instructed Kylie and Kim Kardashian, 42, to post "the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kylie jenner</a> comment on instagram
kylie jenner/instagram

In the clip, the TikTok user reposted Jenner's recent photo of her son — whose name Jenner and Scott have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf — and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi. She also shared a photo that Kardashian posted of her and Tristan Thompson having a Thanksgiving meal with inmates at Camp Kilpatrick.

Jenner saw the viral clip and shared her reaction in the comments section.

"Uh whyyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for balenciaga ?" she wrote. "This is why i don't do this. always something to say."

Jenner's pointed comment marks the first time she's responded to the scandal.

On Sunday, Kardashian condemned Balenciaga via social media. "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns," she started in the statement. "But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she said. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again," Kardashian concluded the statement.

She also said she would be "reevaluating my relationship with the brand."

Balenciaga wiped its Instagram and issued a statement in response to the controversy on Monday.

"Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children," the brand said in part in their statement, noting that they "strongly condemn child abuse."

