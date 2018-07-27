Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Abs and Handbag Collection in Sexy Closet Video

Kylie Jenner is not feeling shy about her famous figure.

After flaunting her body in a fitted Chanel mini one day ago, Jenner, 20, showed off her flat abs wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top and distressed jeans in a sexy Boomerang video inside her designer purse closet.

The new mom to daughter Stormi then headed outside to pose in front of a bright orange Lamborghini Aventador and matching colored Mercedes G-Wagon, which she says she got “just for summer.”

Jenner recently opened up about her changing post-baby body in a YouTube video on her channel. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner said. “My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”

She added, “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.” But she made clear that she “would have done the same thing over again.”

The new photos come after Jenner’s jaunt to Europe to watch her boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, perform at Lollapalooza. The couple jetted to Paris without daughter Stormi, six months, who stayed stateside because, according to a PEOPLE source, “the trip was too short and too far way for her to come.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leave their hotel in Paris during their European vacation. Splash News

“Kylie joined Travis for his short European tour,” the source told PEOPLE. “She left Stormi at home with a nanny and Kris.”

“Kylie attended all of Travis’ concerts. She was excited about joining him,” the source added. “They got to enjoy Paris together as well. They are doing really well and seem happy.”

It is no surprise that Jenner can afford stylish designer clothes and trips around the world: This month, Forbes revealed that she was closing in on the distinction of “youngest-ever self-made billionaire” thanks to her $900 million beauty empire.