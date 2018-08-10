See the KarJenner Sisters’ Outfits for Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Bash

Gang’s all here!

The KarJenner family came together on Thursday night to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday — and dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Kylie’s sisters — Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — were all there for the bash. Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, also came out.

But that wasn’t all — the star-studded event also included appearances by Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Caitlyn’s friend Sophia Hutchins, Kendall’s ex Blake Griffin, and celebs like rapper Nicki Minaj, model Winnie Harlow, model Bella Hadid, singer The Weeknd and comedian Dave Chapelle.

The birthday girl, though, of course stole the show with not one but two outfits.

She began the evening in a long sleeve, short magenta Dundas dress with oversized shoulder details and a cutout near her waist. She paired the look with matching Olgana Paris heels, and blonde locks, which she wore pulled back in a long ponytail.

From there, Kylie slipped into a pink sequin strapless LaBourjoisie unitard with a matching Marzook purse.

Kim, 37, wore a hot pink mini dress, which also had a stomach cutout detail. She added purple sandals for a pop of color, and kept her long locks down in a wet look. Khloé, 34, opted for head-to-toe silver sequins. She kept comfortable in pants, a crop top, and a matching duster.

Meanwhile Kourtney, 39, rocked a sparkling purple scoop-neck, spaghetti strap mini dress, which she accessorized with Svelte Metals hoop earrings and Stuart Weitzman heels. And Kendall, 22, kept it simple in a black strapless PVC mini dress by Bec & Bridge with Prada accessories.

Other style highlights included Kris, 62, in a black pantsuit — its blazer embellished with gold buttons. And Caitlyn, in a patterned, sequin-covered dress.

The former couple both appeared to be carrying the same Gucci purse, as well.

Much of the night was documented on social media by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars.

First, there was dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s, followed by a dance party at Delilah’s in a room decorated with pink tinsel, a mural of the KarJenner crew and ceiling of balloons.

Guests were given pink solo cups with “Kylie’s 21st” written on them. A cake came later, topped with a Barbie doll dressed as Kylie in her second birthday outfit.

There was even a ball pit, which Kim and Khloé couldn’t help but jump around in.

At one point, the KarJenners sisters united on a couch for a fun photo shoot.

When posting the pics on social media, they joked they were all turning 21 at the party.

“It’s our 21st birthday,” wrote Khloé on Instagram, while Kourtney captioned a shot of herself, “Thank you for all of my birthday wishes.”

All in all, the night appeared to be all fun — despite some of the complicated relationship dynamics at play (like Caitlyn’s ongoing drama with the Kardashians).

Khloé and Kim even joked about newly-single Kourtney, teasing that she should get back together with Disick as the former couple sat side-by-side.

“Oh, just like an old married couple, on your phones,” said Kim.

“A girl can dream,” wrote Khloé, as she filmed the former pair (who share three children together).

The festivities reached their peak with Kris’ emotional toast to her youngest daughter, captured by the (nearly) billion dollar beauty mogul’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

In her speech, the momager reminisced about watching Kylie grow up — giving a shout-out to her youngest child and Scott’s 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Confetti soon fell from the sky, with crowd cheering.