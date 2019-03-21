She's in the Money! Kylie Jenner Flaunts $100 Bills Manicured on to Her Nails

Kylie Jenner‘s taking her title as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire very seriously.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and reality star, 21, showed off her freshly polished tips designed by nail pro Chaun P. that featured realistic-looking $100 bills glued onto two fingers on each each hand. Jenner flaunted the nails on her Instagram story and later posted a complete shot of the design writing, “till my fingers blue 🤑.” The caption references the lyrics to rapper Smokepurpp’s 2017 hit “Fingers Blue,” which features the star’s boyfriend Travis Scott as a guest artist.

Jenner’s friends immediately complimented her boss nail art in the comments. “Dammmm straight fire,” Kardashian-Jenner makeup artist Hrush Achemyan wrote. Khloé Kardashian’s longtime best friend Malika Haqq simply said, “BOSS.”

Earlier this month, Jenner was officially named the youngest billionaire in the world, according to Forbes‘ latest ranking.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” she told Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The star was estimated to surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever in July 2018 before being named the world’s youngest billionaire in Forbes‘ annual Billionaires 2019 ranking.

Though many have been left wondering if the term “self-made” could apply to someone from a wealthy family like the Kardashians, Jenner set the record straight, revealing that her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, “cut her off at the age of 15.”

“I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” Jenner told PAPER, adding that “the self-made thing is true.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

She defended her billionaire status yet again in new interview with Interview Germany. “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under,” Jenner said.

Driven by Kylie Cosmetics’ expansion into Ulta last year, the company’s revenue climbed 9% last year to an estimated $360 million, with the overall valuation of the brand estimated at $900 million, which Forbes calls a “conservative” report. Jenner owns 100% of Kylie Cosmetics, which first launched in 2015 with three Lip Kits.

Jenner’s billion dollar empire also stems from her other earnings like an array of product endorsements (like sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more), her KUWTK paycheck, the Kendall + Kylie clothing line and her Adidas partnership.