Kylie Cosmetics Got a Major Makeover — What to Know About Kylie Jenner's Revamped Beauty Brand

Kylie Jenner's introducing a new era for Kylie Cosmetics.

When Kylie Cosmetics swept its Instagram completely clean at the beginning of May and posted a single photo of Jenner with the caption, "something is coming," fans expected major news. After two months of waiting, Jenner finally revealed what she's been working on with her billion-dollar brand.

"The NEW @kyliecosmetics is officially launching on July 15 on KylieCosmetics.com! Everything is clean and vegan, and I can't wait for you guys to try these new formulas!" Jenner announced on Instagram.

Since beauty conglomerate Coty purchased a 51% stake in Jenner's cosmetics and skincare businesses in November 2019, the company has worked closely with the 23-year-old mogul (who still maintains creative control of her brands) to revamp Kylie Cosmetics. The official relaunch, which includes brand-new packaging and enhanced formulas that meet clean and vegan standards, will hit KylieCosmetics.com on July 15 and Ulta shelves by August.

"I'm so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan," Jenner said in a press release. "Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has 8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I'm excited for everyone to try the new products."

The relaunch also marks the first time that Jenner's cosmetics will be available for purchase globally. International shoppers will soon have the chance to shop the new Kylie Cosmetics at select Harrods and Selfridges in the U.K., Douglas in Europe and Mecca in Australia.

So far, some of the makeup included in Kylie Cosmetics' relaunch include longtime bestsellers and new products for the brand.

According to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram, the "lip lineup" features 37 shades of the iconic Lip Kit, 30 High Glosses, 32 Matte Liquid Lipsticks (which now last up to eight hours), nine lip liners and four lip blushes.

The brand will also introduce gel eyeliner pencils for the first time when the relaunch drops on July 15. Kylie Cosmetics unveiled the 15 matte and shimmer shades on Instagram, noting that the colors are both waterproof and smudgeproof.

Jenner gave fans a sneak peek at the new Kylie Cosmetics earlier this week and her family members quickly showed their support.

"As some of you may have noticed my @kyliecosmetics website has been shut down for a little makeover. i started my makeup line when i was just 17 and i felt it was time to elevate and join the VEGAN and CLEAN family 🤍. i've been working hard to create the newest innovative formulas for you guys and i'm sooo excited to share with you all soon! stay tuned 💓💓," Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Jenner's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who's been a clean beauty advocate, praised the makeup mogul. "VEGAN AND CLEAN now you're talking my language," Kourtney commented.

Khloé Kardashian couldn't contain her excitement either. "Proud of you," she wrote.