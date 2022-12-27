Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Have a Twinning Moment in Matching Plaid SKIMS Pajamas: 'Christmas Queen'

The Kardashian-Jenners have had a fashionable few days with their Christmas festivities

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on December 27, 2022 03:26 PM
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

According to Kylie Jenner, there's a new "Christmas Queen" in town — and it's the one and only Kris Jenner.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse at the family's Christmas festivities while sharing love for its matriarch.

A new Instagram photo shared by Kylie shows herself and her mom wearing forest green plaid pajamas from Kim Kardashian's loungewear and shapewear brand, SKIMS.

Kylie is seen fresh-faced with her arm around Kris, who smiles with her hand on her hip. Both of them stand in front of a lit-up Christmas tree decorated with festive ornaments and red tinsel.

"the christmas queen 🤍 i love you mommy," Kylie, 25, captioned the photo.

Kris' other daughters chimed in on the adoration in the comment section. Khloé Kardashian expressed her affection, writing, "I love you mommy so so so much," while Kim agreed that there's "no one like" their supermom.

"My babies!!!!!! I love and adore you..the best gifts in the universe are my children and grandchildren," added Kris, 67.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Christmas morning wasn't the only occasion reserved for matching holiday wear. Kylie celebrated Christmas Eve with a twinning style moment with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, too.

For the family's annual night-before-Christmas get-together, the mother-daughter duo wore coordinating Mugler dresses.

Kylie opted for a sultry champagne gown with an asymmetrical hem and plunging neckline, both adorned with black sequined lace. Stormi wore a mini one-shoulder ball gown crafted from the same color fabric and lace.

Although the over-the-top night was filled with luxe red Christmas trees and a performance by Sia, who made her way to Kourtney Kardashian Barker's home for the party, it was the Kardashian-Jenners' ensembles that truly sleighed.

Eldest sibling and hostess with the mostess, Kourtney, wore a white ruched dress with a sheer skirt and midriff cutout while Kim sparkled in a silver Versace gown. Meanwhile Kris donned an elegant tiered red number as Khloé and Kendall Jenner both wore scarlet red strapless pieces.

