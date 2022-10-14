Kyle Richards may keep it real on reality television, but when it came time for her to do her hair in the latest Halloween film, she did anything but.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, opens up to PEOPLE about reprising her role of Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Ends, out Friday, and how she wore a fake hairpiece for the movie after hating the bangs she sported while shooting 2021's Halloween Kills.

Noting that she initially "loved" her bangs when she first got them — "Because everybody said I look so young" — Richards tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I got over them really fast, and they didn't grow fast enough."

"So this movie, they made [fake bangs] to match my hair on my head. I had to go for I don't know how many fittings for this little piece of bangs," she continues. "You would've thought it was a whole head of hair that they were crafting. But a lot goes into making them, believe it or not."

"A famous wigmaker did them, and you go in, and they make the little piece," adds Richards. "I'd see all these famous names with these wigs lined up in the place, and I was like, 'All this for the little bangs for Lindsey? Wow.' "

Richards reprises her role of Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Ends — a role which she originated in 1978's Halloween and portrayed again over four decades later in 2021's Halloween Kills. The reality star was just a child when she starred in the original Halloween film opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrayed teenage babysitter and protagonist Laurie Strode.

Though there have been numerous sequels to the 1978 film, as well as a set of remakes crafted by Rob Zombie, the latest Halloween films — 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills and 2022's Halloween Ends — are all directly tied to each other and the original.

Alongside Richards and Curtis, 63, other stars who return for Halloween Ends include Andi Matichak as Laurie's granddaughter Allyson and Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins. Both James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle return to play Michael Myers as well.

New additions to the cast include Rohan Campbell as Corey, Michael O'Leary as Dr. Mathis and Michele Dawson as Nurse Deb.

Richards says that getting to reprise her role after writers wrote her into the Halloween Ends script due to fan demand was an experience like no other.

"To be able to be in these movies from the very beginning, since I was eight years old, and to know that I'd be going till the very end, meant a lot to me," she says.

When asked which of her famous RHOBH costars would — and wouldn't — survive a Michael Myers attack, Richards did not hold back.

"I would say the most likely to survive the Michael Myers attack would be me, because I have," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "And maybe the least likely, I'm going to say Sutton [Stracke] or Dorit [Kemsley], because Sutton was a ballerina, and she's got little tiny, skinny little ballerina legs — I can't see her running that fast from Michael Myers — and Dorit may be too busy doing her hair to notice he's chasing her."

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday.