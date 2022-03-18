"Nothing can kill your confidence like walking around with those gray hairs," Kyle Richards said in an Instagram video of her dying her hair on Friday

Kyle Richards Shows How She Covers Her Grays in Hair Transformation Video: 'It's Time'

Kyle Richards doesn't want to be a silver fox anytime soon.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a video of her tackling her gray roots.

"It is time to color my gray hair," Richards, 53, said as she combed through her hair, revealing the gray roots that peeked through. "Oh my goodness I have so much gray hair. My hair grows so fast, which I know seems like a good problem to have. But when you're having to do this all the time, it's not so great."

Letting fans know she retouches her hair "every 10 days," Richards shared that she uses the Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit to work her magic.

She then showed her followers the step-by-step process of taking her gray roots to brown.

"Nothing can kill your confidence like walking around with those gray hairs, let me tell you," the star, who created the video in a paid partnership with Madison Reed, later said. The reality star ended the clip by showing off her fresh brown roots.

Richards isn't the only star who is open about tackling their gray hair.

In January, Kelly Ripa opened up about her gray hair journey on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan!

"During the early days of the pandemic, I had embraced my gray hair privately while publicly I was using brown eyeshadow to paint my roots some shade that wasn't Santa Clause white," Ripa, 51, said.

"But in real life, I go, 'Oh, I look great with gray hair, you can barely tell,'" she joked while shaking her head 'no.'

After experimenting with going gray, and later hearing Cher say she will never go gray, Ripa said she decided that she wants to stick with blonde.

"Cher was saying that gray hair is not for her. She is not caving in, she doesn't care about the trend — you know, people are embracing their gray hair all over the place. Everybody's embracing their gray hair," Ripa explained.