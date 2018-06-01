Kyle Richards Is Not Attending Nephew Barron Hilton's Wedding Because of Work Commitments: Source

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Vivien Killilea/Getty

As the Hilton family heads to St. Barts to celebrate the wedding of Kathy Hilton’s third-born, Barron Hilton, to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff on Saturday, there’s one family member who won’t be in attendance: his aunt Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not going, PEOPLE has learned. “It’s only because she has tons of press to do and can’t get to St. Barts,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Her show premieres next Thursday.”

The reality star recently went behind the camera to produce her own drama series, American Woman. The show stars Alicia Silverstone and is loosely based on Kyle’s show business-focused childhood in the ’70s.

And because the show is also is inspired by the life of her late mother, Kathleen Richards, it has caused a riff with Kyle’s sister Kathy. Duringthe RHOBH Reunion special, Kyle revealed that she and Kathy hadn’t spoken in six months.

“I hope when Kathy sees the show, she’ll understand,” Kyle told PEOPLE. “I would never tell anyone else’s stories. And I felt bad because she thought it was something that it wasn’t. I was inspired by my mom, being a single mom in the ’70s. It was a crazy, fun, reckless time. But it’s not based on my actual life.”

While Kyle’s other sister, RHOBH alum Kim Richards, is supportive and “excited” about the project, it still hasn’t repaired the rift between Kyle and Kathy. “I love my sisters and I would never do anything to disrespect or embarrass them,” Kyle said. “I’m looking forward to the show coming out so Kathy can see it and realize. That’s my hope.”

During the RHOBH Reunion, Kyle also pegged her fall out with Kathy to her husband’s decision to leave Kathy’s husband Richard Hilton’s real estate company to open his own, The Agency.

“I think it started with my husband leaving their real estate company and opening [competitor] The Agency,” she said.

Barron’s sisters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Rothschild, have already landed in St. Barts and have been sharing bikini snaps from their time on the beach.

Paris showed off her My Little Pony Moschino two-piece (currently sold out), heart-shaped shades and a mini Chanel surfboard bag in an Instagram photoshoot, while Nicky shared a photo in a pink ruffled strapless one-piece with the hashtag “#TessaBarron2018.

Nicky also shared an adorable photo of the couple enjoying their time in St. Barts.