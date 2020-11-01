Kyle Richards shared photos of her nose three weeks after the operation

RHOBH 's Kyle Richards Had Surgery on Her Nose After Breaking It Last Year: 'I Fixed the Bone'

Kyle Richards is opening up to her fans about her recent nose job.

On Friday, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, addressed the comments she's been getting from fans who asked why she looks different. "Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose," Richards wrote alongside a selfie with her new nose.

"I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top," she continued, adding that she is three weeks post-op. "I will always tell you guys the truth. I do think some of the comments on my posts are funny though."

The Bravo star followed up with more selfies, sharing one that showed some swelling and bruising a few days after the surgery. "This is 10 days after & still swollen which it will be for a while. Final result is actually at one year," she told her fans.

“Personally it was not painful for me at all,” Richards continued. “I was low key enjoying the downtime and watching movies which I never do. 5 days I stayed home.”

Richards then admitted that husband Mauricio Umansky was “was nervous about me not looking like myself," before adding, "he is happy with the result."

The mom of four also said that she "can breathe so well now it is a serious game changer for sleeping."

While recovering from surgery, the reality star has been promoting her movie, Halloween Kills, which will be released in October 2021. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters this month, but its release date was pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in the works for Richards is the new season of RHOBH with two new cast members. Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton has joined the cast, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild will star in the Bravo franchise's upcoming season 11 alongside her sister. (Their other sister, Kim Richards, previously appeared on RHOBH for five seasons.)

Along with Hilton, entrepreneur and mom of two Crystal Kung Minkoff, the founder of Real Coco, is joining season 11.

The casting news comes after Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards' exits. The current cast also includes Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, with Sutton Stracke appearing as a friend of the Housewives.