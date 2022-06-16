The slip-up happened on the After Show of Wednesday's episode of What What Happens Live!

Kyle Richards Scolds Andy Cohen for Revealing Her Breast Reduction on TV: 'I Never Told Anybody'

Andy Cohen is biting his tongue after a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live!

During an appearance on the After Show of Wednesday night's episode Cohen, 54, asked his guest Kyle Richards about her breast reduction — only to find out she hadn't shared the news of the procedure with the public yet.

"How's the breast reduction working out," Cohen asked the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, 53, star.

"Oh thank you for letting everyone know, Andy, thank you," she responded.

Laughter immediately erupted in the studio including from guest Chloe Fineman as Cohen realized his slip-up.

"I thought, you've talked about it…no…no.. but, you've told me about it so many times," Cohen said in disbelief. "I'm so sorry."

Kyle Richards Knocks Andy Cohen After He Accidentally Reveals Her Breast Reduction on TV Credit: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube

"I've never told anybody," Richards explained.

She continued, "Here's the thing about me. You could tell me you murdered somebody and I swear to you I will take it my grave, but I can't keep a secret about myself."

Richards goes on to explain that she had a breast reduction three weeks ago — emphasizing that she never had implants.

"I had Double Ds, no implants, I still don't have an implant but I went in and said I want smaller boobs and don't ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life and here I am," she said with a wink.

Kyle Richards Knocks Andy Cohen After He Accidentally Reveals Her Breast Reduction on TV Kyle Richards | Credit: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube

Cohen apologized again and Richards joked "I can't wait to share more things with you tomorrow."

Richards said she has "never lied" about getting work done and "never ever will."

Representatives for Cohen and Richards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but a source close to the reality star tells PEOPLE, "She was a little taken aback but Kyle is transparent about everything in her life and this is no exception."

Earlier this month, Richards revealed that she had suffered a back injury and posted a photo of herself watching television with a tray of food on her lap.

"I hurt my back and cannot move," she captioned the shot posted to her Instagram story on June 9. "This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future."