Kyle Richards Dyes Her Roots with an $8 at-Home Hair Color: 'I Started Getting Gray Hairs at 25'

Kyle Richards took her hair color into her own hands while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, spent her Sunday afternoon touching up her roots using an $8 Clairol Nice 'N Easy Root Touch-Upbox hair dye live for fans to see on her Instagram Story.

“I’m going to color my roots. I have some gray root,” Richards revealed. “I inherited getting gray hair early. My dad was completely gray by the time he was 40. I started getting gray hairs when I was 25, probably because I worry so much.”

Even though Richards is staying at home right now to help curb the spread of coronavirus, she said she normally likes to color her roots herself at home. “I do it myself quite often. Pamela who does my hair sometimes she’s busy or whatever, I just do it myself. I use this 10-minute root touch up,” the stars said as she held up a box of the Clairol hair dye in the shade Dark Brown 4.

It’s a quick and easy process for Richards to get the root touch-up done, but she prefers to do it without her husband Mauricio Umansky in the room.

“I do not like my husband to see me when I do it because it’s not a good look,” she said. “So I lock him out and hide.”

Once she was finished, Richards blew out her hair straight and showed off her shiny, sleek look.

With the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States already climbing past 40,000, four states implemented a mandatory temporary closure of beauty and grooming service businesses that began Saturday, March 21.

To curb the spread of the mysterious flu-like respiratory virus, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania have ordered that all barber shops, tattoo parlors, hair salons, nail salons and similar services close Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

“These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the public health,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Twitter.

These closures are just some of the long list of many mandatory business restrictions put in place amid the escalating coronavirus crisis. Restaurants and bars across the U.S. have been forced to close and only offer “to-go” or delivery options, public gyms have been shut down and several Las Vegas casinos closed until May, all in order to help facilitate social distancing.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 43,499 people across the United States have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 537 patients have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.