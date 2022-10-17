Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ.

Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap.

An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel that featured Richards, 53, alongside fellow Real Housewives stars Vicki Gunvalson, Margaret Josephs and Sheree Whitfield. In the second slide, Richards is sporting a half-up-half-down hairstyle and an all-white and off-white platform heels — complete with a price tag still stuck to the bottom of one shoe.

Richards acknowledged the BravoCon blunder almost immediately, commenting, "It's the price tag on the bottom of my shoe for me."

And while the tag isn't sharp enough in the photo to confirm the cost of the platform pumps, Bravo responded to the actress: "Nothing wrong with reminding us that you have expensive taste 😌💅✨"

Richards cozied up to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Sutton Stracke in the same all-white fit in a post on her own Instagram account, which she captioned: "Bravocon with this cutie."

Unphased by her fashion mishap and the other chaos of the three-day convention, Richards expressed her gratitude for fans who attended BravoCon alongside a stunning photo on Monday.

"Post Bravocon 🌪," she wrote in the caption. "Exhausting but worth meeting everyone who came from near and far to be there. Thank you ❤️ 🙏😘"