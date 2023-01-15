Kyle Richards in Sporty Black Bikini Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in Impromptu Mirror Selfie

"We want to see each other succeed," Kyle Richards wrote earlier this month as she shared a post-workout mirror selfie with her gym buddies, including RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 05:05 PM
https://www.instagram.com/kylerichards18/. Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram
Photo: Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram

Kyle Richards is prioritizing her fitness in 2023.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, showed off her washboard abs as she modeled a new sporty black two-piece bikini in a mirror selfie she took in her closet, which Richards shared Sunday on her Instagram Story for her four million followers.

In the photo, she represented the family business The Agency, the real estate agency founded by husband Mauricio Umansky, which is featured on his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills.

Richards previously gave a glimpse at her fitness routine earlier this month, sharing a post-workout mirror selfie with her gym buddies, including pal and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

"The girls… we all have different goals, different dreams, but the one thing we have in common is that we want to see each other succeed," she wrote in the caption.

"That's friendship, but it's also accountability. Because there's always going to be a time where you want to give up, want to make excuses, want to quit," Richards continued. "But accountability won't let you."

The Halloween Ends actress told PEOPLE in 2015 that her weight has "always been my Achilles heel," explaining: "I'm not someone who can eat whatever. I've always battled my weight. I'm much curvier than my sisters."

She said a year later that her fitness routine includes a mix of Barry's Boot Camp, Soul Cycle, yoga and hiking, as well as some improvisational workouts.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace'

"A lot of times when I'm rushing, I drop my kids off at school, and I'll just leave my car at school and loop this very steep hill there and back because I know it's a lot of bang for my buck," Richards told PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Richards also makes an effort to keep Umansky, 52, healthy, as well as her four daughters: Farrah Brittany, 34, Alexia Umansky, 26, Sophia Umansky, 22, and 15-year-old Portia Umansky.

"I'm really into being healthy because I lost both my parents to cancer, so I'm really scared of those things," said Richards.

Related Articles
West Hollywood, CA - Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris hold hands as they exit Lavo restaurant after celebrating Lori's 26th birthday party with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey, Damson Idris BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Apologizes to 'RPDR' Queens for Country Music's Homophobia: 'I Love You Guys'
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci)
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complementary Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnZo1kYrPhn/.Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram
Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt
Christina Applegate attends "Dead To Me" #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Christina Applegate Prepares for First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis: 'Nervous but Grateful'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Says 'Everything Housewives Has to Go Away for a While' in First Interview Since 'RHOBH' Exit
Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official with Actor Boyfriend Damson Idris
Lori Harvey Confirms Relationship with Actor Damson Idris in a Steamy Instagram Post
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
Margot Robbie attends the UK Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon"
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Dramatic Red Valentino Gown at 'Babylon' Premiere in London
Sydney Sweeney On Her Skin Journey and 'Exciting' Second Laneige Campaign: ‘I'm Just Sydney’
Sydney Sweeney on Her Skin Journey and Shooting 'Exciting' Second Laneige Campaign: 'I'm Just Sydney'
Kim Kardashian Has Fun with Filters in Insta Story
Kim Kardashian Transforms into Tattooed Lady Using Phone Filter
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Lori Harvey Appears to Shut Down Rumor That She Dated Both Diddy and His Son: 'Absolutely Not True'
Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Vicki Gunvalson Claims 'Narcissist' John Janssen Used Ex Shannon Beador Based on Timing of Breakup
Titanic's 25th Anniversary in 3D movie poster
'Titanic' Fans Have a Lot of Questions About Kate Winslet's Hair in the Film's New Movie Poster
Joy Behar’s View Co-Hosts Mock Her Blazer: ‘Didn’t You Sell Me Some Sneakers at Foot Locker?’
Joy Behar's 'View' Co-Hosts Mock Her Blazer: 'Didn't You Sell Me Some Sneakers at Foot Locker?'
Lindsay and Danielle, Summer House season 7
'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Details Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's Friendship Fallout