Kyle Richards in Sporty Black Bikini Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in Impromptu Mirror Selfie

Kyle Richards is prioritizing her fitness in 2023.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, showed off her washboard abs as she modeled a new sporty black two-piece bikini in a mirror selfie she took in her closet, which Richards shared Sunday on her Instagram Story for her four million followers.

In the photo, she represented the family business The Agency, the real estate agency founded by husband Mauricio Umansky, which is featured on his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills.

Richards previously gave a glimpse at her fitness routine earlier this month, sharing a post-workout mirror selfie with her gym buddies, including pal and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

"The girls… we all have different goals, different dreams, but the one thing we have in common is that we want to see each other succeed," she wrote in the caption.

"That's friendship, but it's also accountability. Because there's always going to be a time where you want to give up, want to make excuses, want to quit," Richards continued. "But accountability won't let you."

The Halloween Ends actress told PEOPLE in 2015 that her weight has "always been my Achilles heel," explaining: "I'm not someone who can eat whatever. I've always battled my weight. I'm much curvier than my sisters."

She said a year later that her fitness routine includes a mix of Barry's Boot Camp, Soul Cycle, yoga and hiking, as well as some improvisational workouts.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace'

"A lot of times when I'm rushing, I drop my kids off at school, and I'll just leave my car at school and loop this very steep hill there and back because I know it's a lot of bang for my buck," Richards told PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Richards also makes an effort to keep Umansky, 52, healthy, as well as her four daughters: Farrah Brittany, 34, Alexia Umansky, 26, Sophia Umansky, 22, and 15-year-old Portia Umansky.

"I'm really into being healthy because I lost both my parents to cancer, so I'm really scared of those things," said Richards.