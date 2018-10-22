Kyle Richards, 49, Shows Off Bikini Body While in Hawaii With Husband Mauricio Umansky

Mega

Kyle Richards had some fun in the sun during her Hawaiian getaway over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted with husband Mauricio Umansky hitting the beach in a white bikini top with black trim and a leopard-print sarong. The pair were in Hawaii for the wedding of co-star Camille Grammer.

Grammar married boyfriend David C. Meyer at a private beach club on Saturday, and Richards was by her side on her big day.

Richards served as a bridesmaid, sharing photos of herself wearing a black body-skimming gown with lace neckline, jeweled brooch at the waist and floral crown on Saturday.

“Such a beautiful bride @therealcamille thank you for including us in such a special day and for the honor of being a bridesmaid. Mauricio and I are so happy for you and David and excited for you both to start this new chapter in your lives ❤️,” Richards captioned a selfie with the bride.

RELATED: Camille Grammer, 50, Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Itsy Bitsy Blue Bikini in Hawaii

Also in attendance were fellow Beverly Hills Housewives, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna.

Kyle Richards Opens Up About Tension with Her Sisters Over Her New Show: ‘I Would Never Do Anything to Disrespect Them’

Richards shared other snaps throughout the weekend wearing her beachy best. Before Grammer’s nuptials, the ladies matched in flowy, printed beach dresses and colorful leis.

Camille and her lawyer beau met in 2016 and got engaged a year later. “I love the way he loves me,” she says. “It means so much to me. And I know we will honor our commitment to each other for the rest of our lives.”