Kyle Richards Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Sexy Swimsuit Selfie: 'Felt Cute, Might Delete Later'

Kyle Richards is feeling herself!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, put her hard-earned abs on full-display when she snapped a sultry mirror selfie wearing nothing more than a white gold chain Sauvage Swimwear bikini. She styled the beach-ready look with an Hermès handbag, oversize sunglasses and lots of layered jewelry.

"Felt cute, might delete later ...," Richards cheekily captioned the Instagram pic, taken at the Rosewood Resort, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Upon sharing the sexy photo, Richards' fellow Real Housewives stars and friends left her a slew of comments complimenting her show-stopping swimsuit style. "Good Lawd 🔥🔥🔥🔥," said Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The mom of four also didn't let any negative comments on her post bring her down. When one person left a message saying, "Your ab color doesn't match your body 🤦🏻‍♀️," Richards defended herself.

"spray tan problems 🤷🏻‍♀️," she replied.

Richards recently got candid with fans when she shared a throwback nude portrait of herself, originally taken for her husband Mauricio Umansky, for Valentine's Day, when she partook in the viral Women Supporting Women Instagram challenge.

"I struggled to post a photo because I didn't understand what's so 'challenging' about posting a black and white photo of ourselves. But so many of the wonderful women in my life messaged me 'challenging' me ( I tagged them) So I decided to post this picture," Richards said.

She continued: "I was nervous to take it and then when I was asked to do #RHOBH I was nervous to accept doing the show because I was worried this photo would surface. I thought it was THAT risqué!! How scandalous! 🙈😂."

But now, a decade later, Richards is feeling "empowered" to share the image with her 3 million followers.