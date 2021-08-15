Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle with Series of Sexy Mirror Selfies: 'Chop Chop'

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teased the haircut on her Instagram Story Friday night before showing the new 'do off on Saturday

Kourtney Kardashian is debuting a brand new 'do.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, shared a series of sexy mirror selfies on Instagram Saturday to display her new hair, which now sits just above her shoulders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian captioned the carousel of photos with a simple scissors emoji.

On Friday, the reality star teased the cut on her Instagram Story with a photo of shears and a lock of her hair on the countertop. She wrote "chop chop" and tagged hairstylist Peter Savic atop the image.

Savic isn't the only one to recently cut Kardashian's hair. Her boyfriend Travis Barker gave it a whirl in late July while the couple quarantined after contracting COVID-19.

Kardashian first shared a photo of a chunk of her long brown hair chopped off. "Haircuts by @travisbarker," she captioned the post.

One week later, the Poosh founder officially revealed her new hair on Instagram in another series of mirror selfies, only this time she sat on the bathroom floor. "Ten days of quarantine …" she wrote underneath.

Earlier this year, Kardashian tried her hand at tattooing Barker. In May, Kardashian inked the phrase "I love you" on the Blink-182 drummer's arm, which she proudly shared on Instagram with the caption, "I tattoo."

PEOPLE first reported the relationship between Kardashian and Barker in January before the couple made their romance Instagram official in February.

At the time, an insider said the two had been friends "for a long time," but their relationship "turned romantic" this year.

Kardashian and Barker haven't been afraid to put their relationship on public display, including several steamy moments in the stands at UFC 264.