KUWTK Reunion: Kylie Jenner Says She Felt 'Unkissable' as a Teenager Before Getting Lip Fillers

Kylie Jenner's lips aren't sealed.

Asked by host Andy Cohen if her "lips and [her] insecurities around them" helped "catapult [her] into the beauty industry," Kylie said, "For sure. I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips."

"I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that," she said. "From then on, I felt unkissable."

"I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time," she continued. "Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would overline my lips and it just made me feel confident."

Mom Kris Jenner chimed in, telling her youngest daughter she should name one of her lip kits after him, before Kendall Jenner jokingly teased, "You should do a collab with him."

Years later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she's moved past her insecurities. "I obviously don't think about it now," she told Cohen.

Kylie previously admitted to having lip fillers on an episode of KUWTK that aired back in May 2015.

"I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do. I'm just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet, because everyone always picks us apart," she said at the time. "I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything."

The mother of one later shared similar sentiments during a 2017 episode of her E! series, Life of Kylie.

"I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips," she said. "And then finally I was like, this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done."