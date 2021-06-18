Kim Kardashian Still Doesn't Bring Any Expensive Jewelry Into Her Home After 2016 Paris Robbery

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she "can't sleep" if she leaves jewelry or money in the safe inside her Calabasas home

"As far as jewelry, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed. It's fake," Kim said during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians series reunion hosted by Andy Cohen on E!.

Inside her Calabasas home, Kim is especially careful about what pricey pieces she keeps stored. "No expensive items ever come to my home. I have it all taken from security before I even enter my home. I can't sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that," said the star, who doubled-down on the number of personal security guards she keeps with her at all times post-robbery.

All things considered, Kim's grateful that she's changed and grown as a result of the incident. "On a positive note, I'm a completely different person because of it, in the best way. [Before the robbery], I had to have the coolest car, the best rims, the best outfit and I thought that I was the s--- because of that. I thought that made me," she said.

Kim continued: "The things I valued before that happened were genuinely completely different than what I value now. It's fun to get dressed up and all this, but like, [material] things don't make me."

Khloé Kardashian jumped in to say that while "Kim was obviously a great sister prior," the family became even more tight-knit after the Paris robbery. "The significant shift in how she caters to her relationships and the attentiveness that she now gives her family as opposed to red carpets or things - I mean, our relationship has significantly changed," Khloé said.

During the October 2016 robbery, Kim was held at gunpoint by five burglars who took two cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring from ex-husband Kanye. A year and a half later, sources told PEOPLE that Kim made significant changes to her lifestyle in order to increase safety.

"Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy," a source told PEOPLE.