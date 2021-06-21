Kim Kardashian Doesn't Think Her Family Promotes Unattainable Standards of Beauty
During part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, Kim defended her family and Kendall Jenner added that she hopes they encourage people to be "the most healthy version of yourself"
The Kardashian-Jenner women have been credited with starting many fashion and beauty trends over the years, but one thing they don't want credit for: The unrealistic appearance ideals that many say social media perpetrates.
During part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion on Sunday, host Andy Cohen asked the family if their glamorous photoshoots and sexy swimsuit shots promote unattainable beauty standards for other women. But Kim Kardashian, 40, quickly jumped in to share her perspective.
"No, I don't. Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out," Kim said, referring to the early-morning workouts she and her sisters often share on social media.
Kendall Jenner, 25, explained that the family's biggest priority is staying "healthy," and that's what they hope their fans take away from their social media posts.
"We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy, so I think if anything, the only thing we're really trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself," Kendall said.
Later on during the reunion, Khloé Kardashian got candid about the bullying she faced over the years in regards to her appearance. While she said she often got accused of getting a "face transplant," Khloé, 36, admitted she only had a few cosmetic procedures done.
Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," Khloé shared.
She went on to say that "everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it?" - but claimed that "no one's ever asked" her specifically about her nose. "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose," she continued.
As for other cosmetic work Khloé has done, the Good American cofounder has tried a few other things. "I've done, sure, injections - not really Botox," Khloé said. "I've responded horribly to Botox."