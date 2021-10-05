This $20 Pumpkin Purse Was Made for Those Who 'Live, Breathe, Eat, and Sleep' Halloween

Functional and appropriate for the season, the shoulder bag comes with an adjustable chain strap and zippered closure. A small bat pendant is affixed to one side of the bag and each purse is intended to look like a jack-o'-lantern. Shoppers note that the chain and bat accessory are removable. As for what you can fit inside, one Amazon shopper said it's made for holding ″essentials like a wallet, a phone, keys, and a little makeup."