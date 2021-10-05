This $20 Pumpkin Purse Was Made for Those Who 'Live, Breathe, Eat, and Sleep' Halloween
Spooky season has arrived, giving Halloween fans everywhere the opportunity to celebrate with fun decor, special treats, and scary movie marathons. As evidenced by your fave celebs, Halloween is best celebrated for the entirety of October, and one adorable accessory has already become a festive favorite among Amazon shoppers.
Thanks to this pumpkin purse from Kuang, you can take the spirit of the season with you wherever you go. Available in five Halloween-approved colors, including a sparkly orange and a blood curdling black with red eyes, the under-$21 purse was made for those who "live, breathe, eat, and sleep Halloween."
Functional and appropriate for the season, the shoulder bag comes with an adjustable chain strap and zippered closure. A small bat pendant is affixed to one side of the bag and each purse is intended to look like a jack-o'-lantern. Shoppers note that the chain and bat accessory are removable. As for what you can fit inside, one Amazon shopper said it's made for holding ″essentials like a wallet, a phone, keys, and a little makeup."
The purse has already become the "favorite" of one Amazon shopper, while another reviewer loves the style enough to carry it year-round. "I get compliments every time I have this bag," they wrote. "This is the perfect bag just to carry the essentials on a night out, and if you are a spooky person like me."
Multiple shoppers couldn't get over how "cute" the bag was, including one who specified it was exactly the size they needed for a daily purse. "I'm not a fan of large bags but I need something that can hold more than my wallet and this fits the bill perfectly," they wrote.
If you're still on the fence about treating yourself to this handbag, one shopper shared some words of advice, writing, "If you've been considering buying this bag, this is your sign to do it. It's perfect for people like me who celebrate Halloween every day, not just once a year."
Buy It! Kuang Pumpkin Shoulder Bag, $20.98; amazon.com
