Even Self-Proclaimed Bag Snobs Are Obsessed With This Cute Travel Backpack That ‘Does It All’

Owning a good backpack is a must whether or not you’re a frequent traveler. If you hit the road often, you know you need something spacious and sturdy that you can always rely on, and if you’re not, you definitely don’t want to find yourself bagless when a trip does come up. While travel backpacks can often be bulky and, let’s face it, not super attractive, Amazon shoppers have done some digging and found a bag that’s just as cute as it is functional.

The Kroser Laptop Backpack is a water-repellent bag that is made to fit laptops between 14.1 and 15.6 inches. The bag has a wide opening, comes with a handy built-in USB port, and has several outside pockets for easy access to necessities. It comes in two solid colors (black and navy blue) as well as camouflage and floral patterns. Over 2,000 shoppers have left the bag a raving five-star review, saying it’s super comfortable, spacious, and even the “one bag to rule them all.”

Buy It! Kroser Laptop Backpack, $29.99–$33.99; amazon.com

“I tend to be a bag snob. This bag, though — this bag does it all,” one shopper wrote. “I love how the bag opens up on top and you can see everything, straight from the beginning. No digging, no shuffling, no unzipping multiple pockets looking for what you need, no flaps hanging over and getting in your way… I sincerely hope they never stop making it so that I can keep buying it.”

Another self-proclaimed bag snob even stated that “if you are in search for your next laptop bag, large backpack purse, carry-on bag, baby bag, mom bag, or work bag, this is THE ONE.”

She continued: “This is a very attractive, chic, and well-made bag for any occasion. It feels so sturdy and durable with my laptop, file folders, charger, planners and pens in it… There is also more space for a small umbrella and perhaps a thin cardigan rolled up. I love it so much.”

The best part? It’s only $34. With spring and summer just around the corner, the Kroser Laptop Backpack sounds like the perfect bag to bring on any upcoming trip.