Kristina Schulman Pokes Fun at Bachelor in Paradise Hookup Drama with Pic of Stagecoach Dress

Bachelor Nation’s Kristina Schulman had quite a time at Stagecoach last year (and she’s seemingly chalking it up to a really cute red dress).

The Bachelor in Paradise star 26, posted a throwback photo to Instagram on Tuesday with a clever caption referring to her Paradise drama with cast member Blake Horstmann.

“‪when everyone is asking where your red dress is from: ‬⁣#BachelorInParadise @stagecoach,” she wrote in the post.

So, where exactly is the off-the-shoulder summer style — which she paired with brown booties — from? Luckily, Schulman, who attended the festival as an influencer for SiriusXM, linked to the $84.95 “Force of Nature Mini Dress” from White Fox Boutique dress in her Instagram story. With a keyhole neckline and ruffled sleeves, Schulman’s frock is definitely festival-worthy.

But as Bachelor Nation now knows, the reality star’s Stagecoach experience was marked by much more than a red dress.

During the BiP season 6 premiere on Aug. 5, Caelynn Miller-Keyes (who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor) revealed that Horstmann slept with her and Schulman on back-to-back nights at the three-day music festival in April. As the rest of the group started to piece the story together, his reputation began falling apart.

“Kristina, she’s arrived in Paradise and she has Blake going on the date. Blake and Kristina previously dated, so I just don’t understand it,” admitted Onyeka Ehie. “And then Caelynn told me he hooked up with both of them within one day of each other. That’s disgusting. Caelynn told me that he also said that she was a mistake and that she should keep it a secret and not tell anyone they hooked up. That is the most disrespectful thing you could say about someone.”

Indeed, everyone was confused as to why Schulman had used her date card on Horstmann, given their history. But as we quickly found out, it was because she had some serious grievances to air with him. When they finally sat down to talk, she brought up the Stagecoach love triangle and told him it felt like “a slap in the face” — and Blake was shocked to hear her address their past on-camera.

“I just never would have ambushed you like this,” he said. “You’re acting like I’m this really bad person. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

On Aug. 7, the drama further unfolded on social media when Horstmann shared text messages between himself and Miller-Keyes in a since-deleted Instagram post. He later explained his reason for sharing the private messages.

“This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have,” he said in the post of his decision to share the texts. “Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth. I’m deeply sorry for my actions at Stagecoach but telling the world that I silenced a woman amongst many other harmful accusations was just too much.”

Several Bachelor franchise stars weighed in on the situation in the comments of Horstmann’s Instagram post — most notably, Schulman.

“Speak your truth,” she wrote. “No one can take that away from you.”

BiP alumna Astrid Loch wrote, “Glad you got to tell your side of the story. If nothing else, I hope you learned from this and it helps you grow into the man I know you are. Always here for you.”

Kevin Wendt, Loch’s boyfriend and BiP costar, revealed that he had advised Horstmann against exposing the texts.

“I know I told you last week posting these might not be the best idea, but as a friend I just want YOU to be happy and I know your anxiety was about to erupt,” he wrote. “So I get it. And I’ll support you regardless because I know you’re a good friend and a good-hearted human. Chin up amigo.”

“Through the good, bad and ugly you’ve always been a loyal friend to me, and I will always be a loyal friend to you,” commented Jason Tartick. “These are the trying times in which you’ll learn invaluable life lessons that will allow you to be in a better position in your life pursuit of love and happiness. A disappointed time, but know I’m here for you and I do believe there are two sides to every story.”

Miller-Keyes responded in an emotional Instagram post, writing that she was “not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place,” but that she was “mortified” by the situation and that her relationship with Horstmann was “not a one night stand at a music festival.”