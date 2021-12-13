"Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that," Davis said, adding, "The level of intensity of it was a shock"

Kristin Davis Says Negative Comments About Her 'Hair' and 'Face' in And Just Like That… Make Her 'Angry'

Davis, 56, said it was "a shock" to see the negative reactions to her and her costars' looks in the new series — which debuted earlier this month and 17 years after Sex and the City wrapped. Davis, who reprised her role as Charlotte York in And Just Like That…, spoke to The Sunday Times Style Magazine about the frustrating fascination with her onscreen appearance.

"Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that," she said. "The level of intensity of it was a shock."

She added, "I feel angry and I don't want to feel angry all the time, so I don't look at it, I just know it's there."

and just like that Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Davis stars in And Just Like That… alongside Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), both of whom reprised their roles from the original series. Kim Cattrall did not return to play Samantha Jones in the revival.

Also in her Sunday Times interview, Davis looked back on her days starring in the original Sex and the City, reflecting on the similar criticism she endured about her body.

"They would write articles every week about how I was 'pear-shaped,' which I didn't feel was a compliment at the time," she told the Sunday Times. "It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn't avoid it. I kind of feel like that's how it is now too."

Davis continued, "But I also feel — I'm going to be blunt — I feel like, 'F— you. F— you people, like, come over here and do it better.' You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?"

The actress pointed to social media as a driving force in such criticism, explaining, "That's the problem with social media, right, is that you don't know what those people are doing. You don't know anything about them. They're just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry."

Davis' comments come shortly after Parker, 56, also weighed in on the "misogynist chatter" surrounding And Just Like That… while speaking to Vogue for her December cover story.

"There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," she said. " 'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?' "

Like Davis, Parker also blamed social media for an uptick in criticisms, telling Vogue, "Everyone has something to say."