Kristin Davis Talks Her Turtleneck Look on SATC: 'I Was Trying to Pretend I Was on Law & Order'

Over the years, Kristin Davis‘ Sex and the City character Charlotte York has served as style inspiration for many women.

She was known for her traditional, all-American wardrobe that featured vibrant colors, Kate Spade purses and ruffled and ruched dresses.

York, an art dealer from Connecticut, managed to maintain her preppy style throughout the course of the show — with the exception of episode 3 in season 1.

Fans of the character saw a different side of York when she opted for a sleeker look, sporting a bulky monochromed turtleneck and a long black coat. Her hair was even pulled back into a neat bun — much different from York’s signature bouncy curls.

Davis, 54, explained the reason behind the outfit after fan account Every Outfit on Sex and the City (dedicated to all of the outfits worn on the series) pointed it out, asking for answers.

“IS CHARLOTTE A CLOSET MINIMALIST? Because that is the only way that we can wrap our heads around a sleek, Jill Sander-esque look that is totally incongruous with the rest of the wardrobe,” the page wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of Charlotte in the ensemble.

“Not that we’re complaining, it’s genuinely refreshing to see Charlotte’s art world side jump out. Art world people are obsessed with a monochromatic palette and a stark silhouette, presumably because they’ve been exposed to so much Richard Serra. Long live Minimalist Charlotte, you are truly the woman of our dreams.”

In response, which was captured by Comments by Celebs, Davis wrote, “My thoughts are either I was trying to pretend I was on Law + Order.”

“Or else Pat Field was sick that episode and just said ‘wear whatever you want!'” Davis sad in reference to the show’s legendary stylist.

Davis isn’t the only cast member to speak out about their fashion choices.

In June, the same fan account posted a photo from an episode featuring Sarah Jessica Parker‘s star character Carrie Bradshaw, walking alongside her pals Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) wearing two different pairs of shoes.

As she was captured strutting through the building wearing a pink and blue Christian Louboutin heel, the fan account couldn’t help but wonder what prompted Bradshaw to wear mismatched shoes.

“THE MYSTERY OF THE MISMATCHED LOUBS 🔍 Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack?” the fan account wrote. “Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself?”

“Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big?” the caption continued, referencing Bradshaw’s two love interests on the show, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

“Unfortunately, we have no answers. But we do maintain that this is one of her most compelling footwear moments on the series,” the account added.

Luckily for them, an answer was finally provided — and by the actress herself!

Responding back to the fan account, which was first captured by Comments by Celebs, Parker, 54, explained that the decision was nothing more than a simple choice stemmed from her love of both shoes, which also happened to match her floral dress.

“Here is the official answer and I’m sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield,” Parker began, referencing Patricia Field, the costume designer who also worked on Sex and the City for its entire duration on the air.

“We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals,” she explained. “Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each.”

“Sending my best. And hope this is a satisfactory answer. Xxx,” Parker sweetly added.

Parker starred as Bradshaw, a Manhattan-based sex columnist, on the hit HBO show from 1998 to 2004.

The series followed the women as they conquered New York City, love and their careers together.

Sex and the City featured 94 episodes over a six-season run and was followed by two theatrical films.

In 2018 talk of a possible third Sex and the City movie made headlines, but Cattrall, 62, openly refused to have any part of it. It was reported that Cattrall’s demands led to the movie being shelved, but she has denied those claims.

In December 2018, Parker echoed her former costar’s statements that it was unlikely she would ever relive her Carrie Bradshaw days.

“It’s not something we are talking about right now. I just don’t have a clue,” the actress told Variety at the New York Women in Film & Television’s Muse Awards gala luncheon.